Bark in the Park to benefit Live Oak Dog Park

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook dogs and their human companions, as well as their donkey friends, are looking forward to Bark in the Park, the annual dog festival, which will happen on Saturday, March 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Live Oak Park.

This joyful occasion will begin with a blessing of the animals by Fr. Leland Jones of St. John’s Episcopal Church, followed by a group dog walk led through historic Live Oak Park, with a stop-off at the leash-free area to learn about the facility.

Arriving at the festivities arena, dogs can compete for the biggest, smallest, prettiest, most handsome, cutest puppy, as well as fastest tail wag, owner look-alike, and wackiest dog trick. The judges will award ribbons and prizes.

There will be demonstrations of Frisbee-catching and other dog skills, and the area will be ringed by vendors of all things canine (and other wonders). The Animal Sanctuary will bring adorable dogs needing adoption.

A silent auction and a raffle will yield treasures for lucky winners; there will be kids’ games and crafts, and food vendors will provide savory snacks. There may even be a donkey or two, and the park rangers’ collection of snakes.

Bark in the Park is the only fundraiser for the Live Oak Dog Park, a fenced off-leash area at the corner of Reche and Gird roads. The San Diego County Department of Parks & Recreation manages the facility. However, the Live Oak Dog Park volunteer committee is responsible for raising the annual payment of $7000 to offset maintenance costs.