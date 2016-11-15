Cool cats can be found at the FAS

FALLBROOK – Sheet metal, even with its shiny exterior, is not particularly attractive, but cold air blowing through sheet metal ducts into a hot warehouse has been drawing sighs of contentment from the feline residents of the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary’s (FAS) catteries.

It’s true. After five years of scorching hot summer temperatures air conditioning is a reality at the FAS!

A fundraising campaign was started in early spring 2016 and, following months of delays, a five-ton air conditioning and heating system was finally installed and is fully operational. Along the way, Kim Steele and her real estate crew hosted one big fundraiser; there was an on-line “crowd funding” fundraiser; Patty Abruzzo donated a Lennox air conditioner, and finally there was a Pay Pal fundraiser generating enough money to make the installation happen.

When the cold air started flowing the felines began the real enjoyment of contentment. Purr-fect was the word of the day.