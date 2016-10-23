National Cat Day promotes cat adoptions

FALLBROOK – As the pet of the week, Lulu is here with a public service announcement. She wants to remind everyone that cats are good for them. Having a cat reduces stress and loneliness. All are invited to come by the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary to meet Lulu and all her friends Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.).

Since Oct. 29 is National Cat Day, the sanctuary will offer discounted fees for the first 10 approved cat adoptions on that day. The special fee for one kitten is $50 or two kittens for $75; for an adult cat it is $25 or two for $35, starting at 1 p.m. on that Saturday.