Pet of the Week

FALLBROOK – Mr Pip is a very handsome and outgoing guy. His dream is to be curled up on a sofa before Christmas with his forever family. Anyone who has a spot on their sofa and room in their heart, can stop by and meet Mr. Pip and all his friends at Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, 230 W. Aviation Road. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.