Pet of the Week

FALLBROOK – Goliath is a huge German Shepherd. He is a little older, neutered male dog, very relaxed, and probably housetrained if taken outside enough. He doesn’t like young children (probably because of what happened in the past), but he loves to go for a walk and run in a park. He is up-to-date with shots and microchipped.

Goliath is looking for a loving family or person, who can take him into their home and give him a lot of love. He would love to be part of a family

Goliath can be visited at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary (FAS) at 230-232 Aviation in Fallbrook on Monday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

FAS is always in need of volunteers to help walk the dogs, help clean the kennels or help clean the cat cages and areas. Foster homes are also needed badly. Contact FAS for more information at (760) 685-3533.