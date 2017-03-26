Pet of the Week

FALLBROOK – Omeo (maybe short for Romeo?) is a very big and beautiful pitbull. He is about a year old and very playful. Omeo is neutered and up to date with shots and would love to have a family that has a big yard in which he could play with them. Give him a ball and let the fun begin. Omeo is very sweet and beautiful and is available to be seen at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, 230 W. Aviation Rd. It’s open 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.