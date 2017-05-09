Pet of the Week

Mariah came to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary several months ago with her three small kittens. Her kittens have since been adopted but now it’s Mariah’s time. She has a quiet and loving nature. Most days you’ll find her snuggled up in a cozy covered cat bed, however, when she looks out and sees a lap available, here she comes! She’s a sweet and beautiful girl so please come and meet her soon at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, 230 W. Aviation Rd. It’s open 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.