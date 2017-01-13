Pets of the Week

FALLBROOK – Willie and Milo are two neutered male Chihuahua mixes that have been waiting at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary for a good home for way over two years.

They love to go out for a walk (just like any other dog) and run in a park or yard but are also very happy to roll up in a blanket and sleep. They are both up-to-date on shots, neutered and microchipped.

Willie is a very low-energy dog, very sweet and easy, but an escape artist as he can climb a 6 ft chain link fence. He is a small, male Chihuahua mix, light brown in color, about two to three years old. He is good with kids and other dogs but not cats (he barks at them). He has a docked tail but is adorable and easy on a leash.

Milo is also a small, light brown male Chihuahua mix but is about 5 years old. He is a little more high energy. At first he can be scared of people, but once he knows them, he is funny and loving. He likes to shake and growl with his toys. He was relinquished by his owner because he was chasing the goats, so may not be good with cats.

The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary is in need of dog walkers and cleaners. To volunteer or for more information, call the animal sanctuary at (760) 685-3533, and come over to meet Willie and Milo at 232 W. Aviation Rd.

Willie and Milo can be visited at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary on 230-232 Aviation on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary is always in need of volunteers to help walk the dogs (walkers give the dogs a little bit more quality of life and it is good for their health to do some exercise, too!), help cleaning the kennels or help cleaning the cat cages and areas.

Foster homes are also needed badly, as the sanctuary is always very full with animals. Contact FAS for more information at (760) 685-3533.