Pets of the Week need air conditioning

FALLBROOK – Silvia is delightful, pleasing, endearing and adorable. She is perfect for anyone needing a charming pet to keep them company. Anyone looking for a cat, or dog, can stop by the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, 230 W. Aviation Rd., between 1 and 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday to meet Silvia and all their other charmers.

The sanctuary is currently running a gofundme campaign on to raise money for air conditioning for its 60- year-old building which has nearly 3,000 square feet of cat living quarters. The temperature in the cats’ cages reach 90° or higher on hot days. The ventilation system cannot get rid of the hot air fast enough.

The total cost to air condition the sanctuary is at least $11,000. Fundraisers and private donations have generated about $5,000 so far, but another $6,000 is needed to make air conditioning a reality. As of Sept. 19, the gofundme fundraiser has taken in $1286.