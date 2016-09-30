BUSD approves travel path agreement for Golf Green Estates

The County of San Diego’s approval of the Golf Green Estates development includes a condition that the developer provide certain improvements. The proximity between the site and Bonsall Elementary School led to an agreement between Development Solutions Bon, LLC, and the Bonsall Unified School District (BUSD).

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Sept. 6 approved a memorandum of understanding with Development Solutions Bon, LLC, which requires that the developer provide a travel path meeting Americans with Disabilities Act access standards between the homes west of Old River Road and the school grounds.

“We wanted to make sure we had the correct ADA compliance ramps,” said BUSD superintendent Justin Cunningham.

The planned Golf Green Estates development will subdivide 29 acres at the intersection of Camino Del Rey and Old River Road into 94 residential lots ranging from 6,000 to 19,113 square feet along with eight homeowners’ association lots.

“They’re going to be building houses all around us,” said Cunningham.

Decomposed granite pathways between six and 10 feet wide will be constructed along Old River Road and Camino Del Rey to provide an internal connection as well as to connect the project with Bonsall Elementary School. The pathway will extend along the west side of Old River Road and include the segment between the right-of-way line and the campus. The work also includes a ramp off of the street onto the southern end of the school district property. Development Solutions Bon, LLC, will also provide a marked crosswalk across Old River Road.

The school district will pay for the following: licensed design professionals to prepare drawings and specifications; for providing 90 percent construction documents, including plans and specifications, at least two weeks prior to submitting those documents to the Division of the State Architect (DSA); for fees required by state agencies; and for filing verified reports with DSA. The school district expects the construction documents to be submitted to DSA in mid-February.

The contractor will provide the district will all relevant survey information as well as hiring and paying for all necessary work. The school district’s cost is estimated to be approximately $35,000 while the construction costs have a $90,000 estimate.

The memorandum of understanding also calls for the work to be performed during summer vacation for the elementary school students. The construction portion is expected to begin in June 2017 and be substantially complete by the first week of August 2017.