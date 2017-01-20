Choosing your agent





Pam Moss

Elite Real Estate Brokers

Special to The Village News

Your home is your most important investment. When it comes to choosing an agent to sell your home, you have access to massive amounts of information, some good, some just junk. There are old fashioned, common sense ways to help decide. Questions need to be answered to provide the best representation.

To clarify, we all want the best price in the shortest amount of time. Let’s go to basics and review what the rest of the world experiences when they look at our property listings.

Does your agent answer the phone? It may seem like a silly question, but many agents do not answer the phone today. It not only makes it difficult for you, the seller, to connect but for other agents who may have a client who wants to see the property. Good agents want to speak to the listing agents to get insights to determine if this is the right property for the client; what the seller’s needs may be, information not covered in the listing.

We are not an anonymous selling site. Good/great agents want to do their job on behalf of both buyers and sellers.

Does your agent provide good to excellent photos? This is one of the most critical factors in today’s very visual, very connected world. Remember there are no second impressions – only first ones. It affects what people think about wanting to see the property.

Are photos of oranges or avocados important? How about the really cool garden or fence line, how much land there really is? What about the view? On the inside – please pick up the junk, no one really wants to see a picture of the toilet or dirty messy rooms. Pick it up at least once to get pictures that will help someone want to see more. We can all forgive everyday living but show you care.

Last but not least, if you have a very special, difficult or unique property, don’t hide the blemishes; it just makes people frustrated and devalues the property. There is a buyer for every unique or different property or situation. A good agent’s job is to identify what works and markets accordingly.

For more information, Pam Moss can be reached at (714) 296-9300.