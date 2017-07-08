Esop continues her success with Coldwell Banker

FALLBROOK – Jean Esop came to work for Coldwell Banker Village Properties in February of this year and has already been recognized as a top producer. She has been helping clients in real estate and loans for more than 25 years.

Esop and her husband have been successful investors of Southern California Real Estate; it has been their number one wealth builder. To buy and hold for the long-term is the key while continuing to enjoy the income and tax benefits through market cycles.

Esop feels that Southern California continues to provide opportunities for real estate investing. “It is an awesome place to be,” said Esop.

Esop grew up on a farm near the Canadian line. She feels it was the best possible start in life one could ever imagine. It would be difficult to foresee how all that hard work and unconventional lifestyle would reap benefits for the rest of one’s life.

She graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with degrees in music education and business administration and was fortunate to study voice in Italy before finding her way to Southern California. On arrival, she was incredibly fortunate to work with a group of investors in the movie and television industry as their portfolio manager.

The opportunity to attend the Academy Awards and Film Editors Guild events was an added bonus but her heart was into looking at property, seeking out opportunities and closing deals.

As a result of this experience, Esop became a loan officer and worked for several large banks. Now, her passion for real estate drives her work ethic, but the trust clients can place in her comes from her parents’ rigid adherence to honesty and truth.