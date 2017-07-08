Filing period to open for property tax assessment appeals

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County residents and businesses who disagree with their property tax assessments for the 2017-2018 year may file an application to appeal them between July 2 and Nov. 30, David Hall, clerk of the county Assessment Appeals Board, announced.

Applications and information booklets are available on the county’s website: www.sdcounty.ca.gov/cob/aab/index.html . Residents may also pick them up and speak with staff at the clerk of the board’s office in the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 402, in San Diego.

To file an application, taxpayers should know their parcel or tax bill number, property address and must state their opinion of the property’s market value on the application. Applications must be received by the clerk of the board of supervisors office no later than 5 p.m., Nov. 30, or be U.S. Postal Service postmarked by midnight Nov. 30.