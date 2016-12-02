Five reasons why you need a realtor who gets social media marketing

Nancy Schrimpf

Coldwell Banker Village Properties

Special to the Village News

Over 95 percent of all home buyers look for houses on the internet. That could pretty much be points one through five right there. Over 95 percent. Of all home buyers. On the internet. So if your agent doesn’t know how to position you on social media portals, you are missing an awesome opportunity with over 95 percent of the market. Yeah, don’t do that.

Web appeal trumps curb appeal. Back in the day, a realtor might tell you how to spiff up your front yard and maybe even paint the front door to impress drive-by buyers. Nowadays, buyers have checked out your kitchen, been in your bathrooms and judged your bedrooms before they have even driven down your street. Your realtor has got to know how to make your home look its best on the internet the minute your listing hits the market or you risk being the real estate equivalent of a Glamour Don’t.

Over 95 percent of all home buyers look for houses on the internet. I know I said this already. I’m sorry. I just thought it was worth repeating. P.S. Over 95 percent…

Volume. How many people have seen your home? If it is on dozens of sites and has preferred placement advantages and banners, I am willing to bet the answer is ‘lots’, maybe even ‘lots and lots’. More interested buyers almost always equal more money at closing. I recently took a listing for an incredible home that happened to be a horse property. The last listing agent had marketed it solely to horse owners. It didn’t sell. I marketed it to everyone everywhere for an asking price $19,500 higher than the previous agent. We got four offers in less than a month and are now headed to escrow with buyers who do not currently own horses. Your agent has to know how to position you for broad market appeal if you want to sell for top dollar.

Drones – not just for George Lucas anymore. Print media has its place. So do yellow page ads and broker caravans and pitch meetings. Nothing will entirely replace the old-school marketing methods, but that doesn’t negate the rising importance of new marketing paradigms.

Is there a web page of your home somewhere on the internet? Does it have video? Is there a drone fly-over of your home? If not, why not? Today’s technology makes videography relatively affordable. Today’s buyer makes videography crucial. Your home is probably the most expensive thing you will sell this decade. Find an agent who will pull out all the stops, particularly for top tier properties.

Bottom line: the real estate market is changing. Friendships and trust and commonalities will always be important, but we’re talking big money here. Find a trustworthy agent who understands the intricacies of social media marketing if you want to get top dollar for your home (and who doesn’t?).

Questions may be directed to Coldwell Banker Village Properties at (760) 728-8000 or Nancy Schrimpf directly at (760) 717-2307.