Former Marine Marty Conrad joins Windermere as COO

FALLBROOK – Windermere Homes & Estates owners Rich Johnson and Brian Gooding are proud to announce the newest team member joining their firm, Marty Conrad.

Bringing an extensive history in the real estate field, Conrad will serve as chief operating officer (COO) and work side by side with Johnson, Gooding and Jim Berns, broker of record.

As a Northern Illinois graduate, Conrad’s extensive history and reputation for ethics and efficiency are synonymous with the core values and principles on which Windermere built its foundation. Bringing more than 12 years’ experience as VP of Coldwell Banker, Conrad was responsible for the operation and profitability of 21 locations throughout San Diego and South Riverside County, working with thousands of sales associates and employees directly.

Commissioned in 1973 and retired in 2002 at the rank of Colonel, this former U.S. Marine officer lives and breathes leadership fundamentals – vision, communication, and judgment. Conrad’s contribution to the team brings a new management dynamic to an already explosive, power-house of a company.

“We couldn’t be happier to have gained such a well-known, respected and experienced executive to our firm,” said Johnson. “With Marty joining us, we anticipate further growth within San Diego and the entire Southern California region.”