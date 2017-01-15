FPUD purchases five air-vacuum valves

The Fallbrook Public Utility District (FPUD) has purchased five replacement air-vacuum valves for sewage service.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote Dec. 12 approved the purchase of five valves from Pacific Pipeline for $25,082.78 including taxes.

“That was just some additional equipment purchases for the collection system,” said FPUD general manager Brian Brady.

“Those are just valves for our force main and outfall to make sure we don’t get air pockets which cause leaks and spills,” said FPUD assistant general manager Jack Bebee.

When FPUD staff determined that five combination air-vacuum valves on the force mains and outfall were in poor condition, a bid package was prepared. Five companies submitted bids for four-inch combination air valves.

Pacific Pipeline, which is located in San Marcos, submitted the low bid of $4,644.96 per valve, which including tax totaled $25,082.78. The other four companies submitted bids between $26,271.00 and $26,402.76. All five companies offered D-020 model valves manufactured by A.R.I. Flow Control Accessories.