ISO report provides better insurance rates for property on SDCRFA land

Communities have Insurance Service Office (ISO) ratings which assess fire damage risk and are used as a factor in fire insurance premiums, and the first-ever ISO rating for the San Diego County Regional Fire Authority (SDCRFA) was discussed during the Sept. 13 meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The official Board of Supervisors action was to receive the Public Protection Classification summary report and presentation. Supervisor Ron Roberts was at the American Public Transportation Association annual meeting, so the vote in favor was 4-0.

“This is a really big deal,” said Supervisor Dianne Jacob. “It’s a red-letter day for the County of San Diego and about 8,600 property owners,”

In 2008 the Board of Supervisors and subsequently San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) approved a hybrid fire department reorganization plan. The initial creation of the SDCRA brought territory not within the boundaries of a public agency but served by a volunteer fire department into the county agency. The second phase brought five county service areas covering fire protection and emergency medical services into the SDCRFA in 2011. LAFCO approved the consolidation of the Pine Valley and San Diego Rural fire protection districts into the SDCRFA in 2015.

The Board of Supervisors approves any SDCRFA action requiring a governmental body vote. A past vote made the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) unit chief for San Diego County the fire chief of the SDCRFA, and that position is currently held by Tony Mecham. In addition to the consolation of agencies into the SDCRFA, the actions approved by the Board of Supervisors have included a fire master plan, staffing contracts with CalFire, training improvements, and the purchase of new vehicles and other equipment.

“The progress that has been made has been truly outstanding,” said Ron Lane, who is the county’s deputy chief administrative officer for the county’s Public Safety Group.

“Today we have more good news that validates our efforts to protect people and property,” Jacob said.

“I appreciate the fact that the insurance agencies recognize this,” said

Supervisor Bill Horn.

Board of Supervisors approval was not required last year when the SDCRFA requested that ISO evaluate the county agency’s structural firefighting capability and assign a new Public Protection Classification grade for the communities within the SDCRFA. ISO began its evaluation in November 2015.

“The ISO evaluation provides us a great report card,” Mecham said.

The ISO evaluations have a maximum possible score of 105 1/2 points with the fire department providing up to 50 possible points not including up to 5 1/2 points for community risk reduction factors based on fire prevention programs, the water supply system allowing for up to 40 points, and the emergency communications system accounting for a maximum of 10 points. An area with a total of fewer than 10 points is deemed not to meet Fire Suppression Rating Schedule minimum standards and has an ISO rating of 10. An area with a suitable fire department and dispatch system but not a reliable water supply is given an ISO rating of 9 or 8B, depending on the fire suppression system. Any area with at least 90 points has an ISO rating of 1.

“We look at worst-case scenario for fire loss and we put the agency up against that,” said ISO fire protection analyst and field representative Andy Bolton.

Although the fire department accounts for a majority of possible points, the largest single factor is the water supply system which allows for up to 30 points. Inspection and flow testing of hydrants can provide up to seven points and the maximum hydrant size, type, and installation score is three points. The most significant fire department factors in ISO ratings are up to 15 points for company personnel, 10 points for development analysis, nine points for training, and six points for engine companies.

The Public Protection Classification program evaluates fire protection for small and average size buildings. Specific properties with a needed fire flow exceeding 3,500 gallons per minute are evaluated separately and assigned an individual grade.

Some communities have a split rating with the first number applying to properties within five road miles of a fire station and 1,000 feet of a reliable water supply and a second rating for properties within five miles of a fire station but more than 1,000 feet from a suitable water supply. The second rating was originally a 9 or 8B, although a 2014 change turned 9 into an “x” following the rating for the rest of the area and 8B into a “y” after the area’s primary rating.

The ISO evaluation gave the entirety of the SDCRFA area a 3/3x rating. The SDCRFA received 30.69 fire department points along with an additional 4.33 community risk reduction points, 30.34 water supply points, and 8.23 emergency communications points.

“I would say it’s a really good position to be in given the size of the community,” Bolton said. “I would say it’s a pretty good accomplishment for the agency.”

ISO has evaluated approximately 48,000 jurisdictions nationwide and only 4,607 of those have received an ISO rating of 3 or better. An ISO rating of 1 has been given for 178 communities, including 19 in California; 1,164 areas, including 99 in California, have a Class 2 rating; and the SDCRFA has one of 3,265 nationwide and 215 California ratings of 3.

“Our fire agency needs to take a bow,” said Horn.

“I really think it shows the county’s commitment to fire services,” Mecham said.

“This truly shows that we are protecting our public, which is our number one priority,” said Supervisor Dave Roberts.

DeLuz had a 5/5x rating prior to the new ISO rating of 3/3x. Dehesa, Descanso, Harbison Canyon, and Jamul also had 5/5x ratings. Pine Valley and Santa Ysabel had 4/4x ratings prior to the new ISO report. San Pasqual had a 6/6y rating and Campo had a 6/6x rating. Boulevard, Deerhorn Valley, Dulzura, Jacumba, Lake Morena, Mount Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Potrero, Shelter Valley, Sunshine Summit, and Tecate had 9/10 ratings. Ocotillo Wells, Ranchita, and Warner Springs had ISO ratings of 10.

“This moves a lot of folks who couldn’t get it into a class that can get insurance,” Horn said. “I’m very proud of what we’ve done.”

The SDCRFA area includes approximately 11,660 parcels with structures, including approximately 8,650 which are within five miles of a fire station.

“That is great for property owners,” Jacob said.

“It’s a dividend to every citizen in the County of San Diego,” Horn said. “I think this is a tremendous report.”

The new ISO rating will be effective on January 1, 2017. ISO conducts evaluations for potential new ratings approximately every four to five years.

Mecham noted the recent implementation of forecasting tools based on weather and other fire risks which will allow the SDCRFA to make decisions on resource staffing, allowing resources to leave the area, and financial priorities.

“We’re not going to stop here,” Mecham said of continuing efforts to reduce wildfire losses.

Supervisor Greg Cox noted that the county, CalFire, and the fire protection districts were able to work with the incorporated cities and the military fire departments.

“It’s obviously been a team effort,” said Cox. “It’s great to see the kind of collaboration that’s come about. It is gratifying the way everybody’s worked together.”