Kim & Ken – a winning team in real estate

More than three years ago, Kim Carlson and Ken Follis decided to form the Kim & Ken Real Estate Group. The honeymoon isn’t over.

“We communicate together probably more than we do with our spouses,” said Follis with a laugh.

“We watch out for each other and want the best for each other,” said Carlson.

Carlson and Follis were top-producing realtors who worked across from each other at an office in Carlsbad. In observing each other operate, Carlson and Follis soon realized they shared the same business values, starting with the desire to provide clients with outstanding customer service.

“For us, it was just like-minded people wanting to give their customers the very best service possible,” said Follis of why they decided to form a partnership. “Although we agree on almost everything, there’s still enough difference that when we collaborate and put things together, we are truly one plus one equals three.”

“I think having those same core morals and values,” said Carlson of the key to their successful partnership. “And that we do do business the same way. You know, most teams do not succeed. If you look statistically, they fail. So it’s truly such a blessing for us to work with one another and have it work as it does. We feel very fortunate.”

Carlson and Follis refer to their clients as “clients for life” and treat them like friends. For the last four years, Carlson and Follis have hosted a Client Appreciation Party for past and present clients. The parties have ranged from murder mystery dinners to the Beach Boys theme of this year’s bash.

“We’ve been so blessed with what they have given us, we wanted to do something for them,” said Follis. “It also allows us to meet people and see our clients in a different light than the business setting of going through the stressful transaction from start to finish. And we just like to cut a rug with them.”

Carlson said their customers have a lifetime invitation to attend the parties.

“We have clients for life, so they are invited for life,” said Carlson.

Clients also get free use of Kim and Ken’s moving van, which they purchased last year and also offer to charities.

“We offer the van, we don’t offer the people (movers),” said Follis with a grin. “That’s a key thing.”

“If one of our clients for life wants to move something themselves, they can use the van at no cost – just leave it filled with gas,” said Carlson.

The friendly, easy-going nature of Carlson and Follis, combined with first-class service, have made the duo very popular with both buyers and sellers.

“One of the things that I think Kim and I are most proud of, is that our past customers love us,” said Follis. “We love that they love us, because this is not an easy industry.”

“When you look online [reviews], like at the Zillow testimonials, we have 96 five-star testimonials, which is more than any other agent around,” said Carlson. “That’s huge, because the majority of our business is from past clients or referrals of their friends and family.”

The excellent customer service is the result of a team effort, said Carlson.

“People are buying a service, so you want to make sure that they’re well taken care of from beginning to end,” said Carlson. “So we actually have four people on staff that work directly under us, and all they do is serve our clients. One of them is a marketing manager, we have a listing manager and a client specialist, and once they get into escrow, they deal with our business manager.

“Our client specialist’s whole job is to talk with them throughout and make sure everything’s fine, that they’re happy, and getting their feedback,” continued Carlson. “There’s Ken and I and four other people, so there’s six people they hire for the cost of one. They get six people that are just attentive to their needs, so it’s kind of like a spa,” concludes Carlson with a laugh.

“A real estate spa,” chimes in Follis.

Carlson, who entered the real estate industry in 1987, and Follis, who started in the business in 1980, have both lived in Fallbrook since 1998. Their knowledge of the local market is also a huge asset for buyers and sellers.

“It’s imperative to make sure you have a local realtor,” said Follis. “That’s key. We see so many out of area listings in our town and they’re not priced accurately for what the market will bear, and the bad thing about that is it puts an unrealistic expectation into the minds of the seller. When you’re trying to make a move towards something, and plan towards something, it’s really going to deter that. Because if you think you’re going to get more than you’re really going to get, or something like that, it puts your plans on hold, and then you have to realign.”

“You have that, and then you have the opposite too,” said Carlson, “where they undervalue them, and people don’t get as much money as they could have. A tract home, anybody can go figure out what a tract home is worth. But you come out here and we have it all. We not only have tracts, but we especially have your big, huge custom homes, older homes, and lot sizes are different. You have to take it all into consideration.”

“Square footage is not created equal,” added Follis.

When selling a home, Follis said hanging the right price is key.

“Every home has a sweet spot,” said Follis. “If you put it in the sweet spot, it’s going to work, and then we take over, because our marketing will definitely create a sense of urgency, and that’s what you want to see.”

“We do massive amounts of marketing for all of our homes to make sure they get out there in every avenue there is,” added Carlson.

In dealing with Kim & Ken, clients get a pair of individuals who truly love their jobs.

“It’s helping people,” said Carlson. “We love all of our clients, buyers and sellers. But it is that joy and pleasure that you get with first-time home buyers when you’re able to call them and say, ‘you just got your home.’ Or with the seller, when you tell them, ‘they just signed the contract, we got you full price.’ It is sheer joy and pleasure to be able do that, because you’re like, ‘Yea!,’ and you’re celebrating together.”

“They always say if you love what you do, it’s not like work or a job,” said Follis. “This is more like a lifestyle. I don’t consider this work.”

The Fallbrook office of the Kim and Ken Real Estate Group is located at 1593 S. Mission Rd. For more information, call (760) 434-6873.