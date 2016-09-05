KirE Builders named ‘Best New Home Builder’ in poll

SAN DIEGO – KirE Builders, Inc. has been named “Best New Home Builder” in San Diego’s Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll 2016. Established in 1997, the poll is an opportunity for San Diegan’s to nominate and vote for their favorite organizations – from homebuilders to health clubs and more – throughout the county.

KirE Builders, Inc. was one of 10 finalists in the home builder category.

“The KirE Builders team and I are grateful to be named 2016’s Best New Home Builder,” says Josh Santa, President of KirE Builders. “We truly appreciate the support of the community and look forward to continuing our mission to provide housing to San Diegans for years to come.”

Named after Erik, the late son of one of the founding business partners, KirE has built a team of compassionate individuals who put their hearts into every construction job.

“This award is a testament to our company’s hard work and steadfast commitment to providing innovative homes at a tremendous value,” said Santa.

The Poway-based company has two communities now selling in San Diego County, including townhomes at Nickel Creek in Ramona and single-family homes at Circa De Loma in Fallbrook.

At Circa de Loma, the builder offers luxurious single-family homes located on 2+ acre lots with “room to roam,” says Santa. Just three homes remain at the gated, HOA-free community, where one- and two-story homes range from 2,710 to 3,135 square feet with three to five bedrooms and solar options available. To learn more, visit circadeloma.com.

“Beyond building homes that we’re proud of, we take the time to connect with our customers on a more personal level,” adds Santa. “We love building homes in this incredible county that we call home.”