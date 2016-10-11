Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton hosts Evening Colors Ceremony

Cpl. Asia Sorenson

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

Marine Corps Installations-West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton hosted an Evening Colors Ceremony at the Santa Margarita Ranch House, Sept. 28.

The annual ceremony celebrated Camp Pendleton’s 74th anniversary and showed appreciation for the support from the surrounding community.

“Camp Pendleton’s unique placement on the Southern California coastline allows Marines to conduct exercises from ship to shore, integrating the base’s coastline and extensive ranges, then moving further out to the aerial live fire ranges of inland California and Arizona,” stated Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, commanding general, in his message to attendees. “Our training activities aboard Camp Pendleton are vital to our mission as is stewardship to San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties.”

Distinguished military guests and local community leaders were in attendance and were treated to an outdoor reception with food and drinks prior to the lowering of the nation’s colors.

The flag lowering featured the Marine Corps Air Station Honor Guard as the flag detail and music by the 1st Marine Division Band.

“It is an honor to be a part of this ceremony,” said Sgt. Jacob McKinney, Marine Corps Air Station Honor Guard. “To celebrate Camp Pendleton and its history and get out in front of a lot of very important people who’ve done a lot of great things in the Marine Corps and other branches of service.”

Camp Pendleton was established Sept. 25, 1942 and is named after Maj. Gen. Joseph Henry Pendleton.

Today the base spans more than 125,000 acres and is the site of year-round training for Marines and other branches of military. Camp Pendleton is home to two major commands, Marine Corps Installations West and I Marine Expeditionary Force, which commands 1st Marine Division and 1st Marine Logistics Group. Additionally, it is home to Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton which houses assets with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The communities surrounding the base have shown their support by participating in base development, operating various base facilities and more.

The American flag was retired to the call of “Retreat” and the ceremony concluded with the playing of “Anchors Aweigh” and “Marines’ Hymn” by the 1st Marine Division Band.