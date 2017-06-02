Murphy & Murphy charity golf tourney tees up funds for food pantry

Participating active duty military and veterans help lead an opening ceremony before the start of the Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty Charity Golf Tournament at Pala Mesa Resort, May 26.
Kim Murphy sells “birdie string” ($10 a yard) to Walter Cobian, left, during the Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty Charity Golf Tournament. Participants could purchase any amount of the string for a one time opportunity to move the ball the length of the string to get closer to the hole.
Active duty Marine Leighton Anderson, center, explains a number of golf rules and tips to fellow servicemen Andrew Blier, left, and Travis Burnside during the Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty Charity Golf Tournament.
Scott Schlumpberger views the raffle prizes and silent auction items available for bidding at the Fallbrook Food Pantry benefit golf tournament hosted by Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty.
Raffle tickets are organized for distribution at the Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty Charity Golf Tournament, May 26.
Ed Hofrichter pays his entry fees and receives raffle tickets for the 3rd Annual Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty Charity Golf Tournament benefiting the Fallbrook Food Pantry at Pala Mesa Resort.
Peter Andrew practices on the putting green prior to the start of the Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty Charity Golf Tournament at Pala Mesa Resort. The tournament benefited the Fallbrook Food Pantry.
Tourney players parade in a row of golf carts to their first hole during a “shotgun start” at the Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty Charity Golf Tournament benefiting the Fallbrook Food Pantry at Pala Mesa Resort, May 26.
Chris and Kim Murphy, far left and third from left, are presented with a certificate of appreciation for conducting the benefit golf tournament from Fallbrook Food Pantry executive director Jennifer Vetch, second from left, and Dale Mitchell, president of the Fallbrook Food Pantry board.
Shane is a staff photographer with Valley News and Village News. Motivated by his pure passion for photojournalism, he is dedicated to bringing you accurate news images from within our great community.