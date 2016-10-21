NCFPD approves Chandler Ranch annexation agreement

Joe Naiman

Village News Correspondent

The North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) board approved an agreement for the annexation of Chandler Ranch.

A 5-0 NCFPD board vote September 27 approved a draft annexation agreement and authorized NCFPD fire chief Steve Abbott to execute the appropriate documents on behalf of the fire district.

“It was certainly nice to work through a quick resolution,” Abbott said.

Chandler Ranch is off of Conquistador Road in DeLuz. In August 2013 a tentative map to create four residential parcels between 20.7 and 24.5 acres along with a remainder parcel was approved by the director of the county’s Department of Planning and Development Services and included the condition that the area not already part of NCFPD be annexed into the district.

The entire Chandler Ranch property including land previously within the fire district totals 110.3 acres. The annexation included Conquistador Road, so the annexation area is listed as 77.58 acres when the road is included and 77.45 acres when only parcels are considered to be annexed.

On June 22 the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a property tax exchange resolution which transferred seven percent of the one percent base property tax from the San Diego County Regional Fire Authority to the North County Fire Protection District.

The property tax payment for the Chandler Ranch land in Fiscal Year 2014-15 was $5,453.29, so seven percent of that would equate to $381.73. If the parcels are sold they would be reassessed based on the sale value, and the development of the parcels would add the value of the buildings to the assessed amount. The fire district expects total property tax revenue of approximately $3,000 annually.

On August 1 San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission approved the annexation of the 77-and-a-half acres into the North County Fire Protection District while detaching that area from the San Diego County Regional Fire Authority territory.

The annexation fee the fire district will receive immediately is $1,000 per acre, or $77,450. An annexation fee of $500 per residential dwelling unit will be payable to the district when the building permit for each residence is issued, and any commercial or industrial structure will include a $1,000 annexation fee upon issuance of the building permit.

The annexation fee and base property tax revenue will not be sufficient to serve the development, and the agreement requires the creation of a Mello-Roos assessment district or a similar funding source prior to the county’s approval of the final subdivision map.

“They’re still working on a Mello-Roos or alternative mechanism,” Abbott said.