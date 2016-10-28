Planning Commission recommends agricultural preserve for McMillan Farm

The county’s Planning Commission has recommended the establishment of an agricultural preserve for McMillan Farm in Pauma Valley.

The Planning Commission’s 4-0 vote Oct. 14 with Doug Barnhart, David Pallinger, and Bryan Woods absent sends the recommendation to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, who must approve the preserve and the rezone which would not change the A70 limited agriculture zoning but would place an “A” agricultural preserve designator on the land.

McMillan Farm totals 303 acres and is at Lazy H Drive and Glenair Way. Placing the land into an agricultural preserve would assist Glen and Patricia McMillan in obtaining a Williamson Act contract for 223 acres of the property.

A Williamson Act contract restricts the use of the land to agricultural, open space, or recreational use including a combination of such uses while assessing the land based on the restricted use rather than its market value and thus reducing the landowner’s property tax obligation.

The property has SR-10 semi-rural land use designation which has a maximum density of one dwelling unit per 10 acres.