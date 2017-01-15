Rainbow approves Olive Hill Estates easement quitclaim

The Rainbow Municipal Water District approved the quitclaim of an easement along the Olive Hill Estates development.

Rainbow’s board voted 4-0 Dec. 6, with Rich Bigley absent, to authorize district general manager Tom Kennedy to execute the quitclaim deeds associated with the easements for an abandoned

waterline.

“We’re just giving the easement rights back to the property owners,” said Kennedy said. “The pipeline is no longer in service and has been relocated in the street instead of someone’s back yard.”

In December 2006, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the tentative map for a 37-lot Olive Hill Estates subdivision on a 45.7-acre property off of Olive Hill Road and Triple Crown Drive, and in April 2015 the county supervisors approved the final map and secured agreements which ensure that the infrastructure will be built and that payment for labor and materials used to build the infrastructure will be made.

Rainbow had owned a 20-foot easement running across the development and the adjacent development. The easement was for a 14-inch waterline. The infrastructure improvements included relocating the waterline into the street with a portion of the former waterline being abandoned in place.

Because the former waterline is no longer being used, there is no longer a risk of a waterline break adjacent to the homes and the district no longer needs easement rights.