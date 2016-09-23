Redshank Riders to host poker ride

ANZA – It’s that time of year when the weather begins to change and the days get shorter. It’s a time when many horse riders make an extra effort to get out with their horse and trail ride. The Backcountry Horsemen of California, Redshank Riders Unit is making this an easy task, by presenting the “Ghosts, Goblins, Witches and a Horse or Two, Poker Ride” that will be held Oct. 22 in the community of Anza.

The Poker Ride will be held at the Iron Horse Ranch, which is located off Cary/Tripp Flats Road. The ride will include a variety of trail riding, from dirt roads to narrow single track trails. There will be some elevation gains, which include some trail switchbacks. The views of Cahuilla Mountain and Thomas Mountain will be an added benefit of the ride. The ride is probably not for beginner riders and there are rocks so it might be advisable for your horse to have boots or shoes. The ride will be approximately eight and one-half miles and will include stops to draw poker cards.

The deadline for the $45 fee is Oct. 5, after that date the cost will be $50. This fee includes the ride, one poker hand, one raffle ticket and a puller pork dinner with all the fixings. Those that attend without horses can purchase dinner tickets for $12, poker hands for $6 and Raffle Tickets for $5. To get into the Halloween Spirit, the event will also include a costume contest after the ride for people and horses.

Overnight dry camping is offered from Saturday to Sunday for $5. There are no pipe corrals. The prizes for the poker hand winners will be 50 percent of the money raised in poker hand sales plus the currently donated prizes of $100 for first high hand, $50 for second high hand and $25 for third high hand.

The ride is a fundraiser for the BCHC Redshank Riders Unit. The Redshank Riders is made up of people that volunteer their time to promote the historical use of stock in the Backcountry. Funds raised at this event are used to educate horsemen and the public on the “Leave No Trace” Outdoor Ethics, maintain trails in the local area, provide trail signage, feed trail work parties and pack in materials for different agencies that request help.

Last year, the Redshank Riders Unit provided volunteer hours and services that totaled approximately $116,000 of trail work, pack stock, education to the public and materials. One of the local projects the unit does is Highway Cleanup on Highway 371, four times a year.

For more information or to sign up for the ride, contact Carol Schmuhl at (951) 663-6763 or email her at [email protected] . Anyone interested in being a sponsor or who wants to donate prizes for the raffle can contact Mary Ann at (951)763-4784.