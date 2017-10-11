Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post A variety of model homes are featured on a tour during the Horse Creek Ranch grand opening event Sept. 30. Shane Gibson photos People tour a variety of model homes during the Horse Creek Ranch grand opening event in Fallbrook. Horse Creek Ranch opens their model homes during a grand opening event. New home counselors Croslyn Benford, left, and Denisa Nitulescu greet guests at the Horse Creek Ranch grand opening event at the development east of I-15, north of SR76. New home counselor Croslyn Benford, center, provides information to guests attending and touring the model homes at the Horse Creek Ranch grand opening. Area residents take a tour of model homes during the Horse Creek Ranch grand opening event in Fallbrook, Sept. 30. People visit the sales center during the Horse Creek Ranch grand opening event in Fallbrook, Sept. 30. Residents tour Horse Creek Ranch model homes added by Shane Gibson on October 11, 2017 View all posts by Shane Gibson → Shane is a staff photographer with Valley News and Village News. Motivated by his pure passion for photojournalism, he is dedicated to bringing you accurate news images from within our great community. One Response to "Residents tour Horse Creek Ranch model homes" Preston October 13, 2017 at 7:28 am There are several communities in this project and in my opinion, they all have a mixture of the same finish materials which ranged from very good to absolute junk (like the shower doors) which is sad considering the choices available today. In the smaller homes, there is a bath tub that is so small they should have left it out and made a larger shower. There are some decorator upgrades (like the brick on an interior wall) that is finished so poorly you would be better off doing upgrades (after the purchase) using a quality contractor. In one of the models, they put a wide filler wall in the center of the stairwell (which saves money) instead of making the stairs wider which would look better and help in getting furniture upstairs. I did like the condo-homes but could not believe they were using Formica on the kitchen counter-tops. There is mello-roos tax which will increase the property taxes to about 1.6 percent of the purchase price and you have to purchase a 6 panel solar system for about $25000 or lease it forever. In my opinion, you would be better off installing your own solar (which they will not let you do) because I believe a 6 panel system is worth about $7,000. In the end, I felt the basic bones of this project was good but they fell short on some of the finish materials (and their installation). The mello-roos and the solar was a bit of a sting but perhaps the overall price is low enough to overcome that cost. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.
