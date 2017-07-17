When is the right time to trade in my home – now?

Today’s Temecula and Murrieta move-up or move-down buyers face many challenges in an ever evolving real estate market. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a larger home for your family with more yard for the children and dogs to play in or are downsizing to a smaller home with less maintenance. The challenges are all the same. Juggling two real estate transactions at once is not an easy task for even the most diligent.

Since many of our Temecula and Murrieta neighbors once again have equity in their homes, many are planning on selling their homes to buy another, as the local real estate market continues to appreciate.

The local Temecula and Murrieta market conditions can be both a blessing and a curse to the move-up buyer. The thought of limited inventory to select a new home from is not something to look forward to, yet when selling your current home, you’ll welcome the bidding war that buyers will generate for the right home in the right neighborhood.

The trick, of course, is in managing and even juggling simultaneous transactions – a task that can be both frenzied and daunting to even the most experienced homeowner. In the worst case scenario, not only can the dream home be lost, but the earnest money deposit as well.

While every seller and buyer is different and each has their own personal scenario unique to them, they still must answer the all-important universal question: Can I afford to pay two mortgages at once if I buy before I sell? Or, do I prepare to move twice if I sell before I buy?

Should I stay or should I go?

The biggest issue about buying before you sell of course, is financing. With the newest provision of the Dodd-Frank Act having taken effect the first of this year, it’s still unclear how the lenders will interpret the federal law aimed at protecting consumers while maintaining the integrity of federally insured mortgages. Now more than ever, it’s critical to speak with your lender and investigate how a “qualified mortgage” effects your personal situation.

Some move-up buyers will decide to not pay two mortgage payments and just go ahead and move in with friends or family or perhaps rent an apartment or other temporary housing, giving them more time to find and buy their new home.

There is more control on the selling side.

As a seller, you have two tools that can be used to make the process run smoother. First, when you list your home, have your agent report to the MLS that the sale of your home is contingent on being able to find your new dream home. This notice will allow escrow to coordinate a dual simultaneous closing.

The other option is that when an offer comes in on the sale of your home, a good real estate agent can negotiate a seller rent-back agreement. This agreement allows the buyer to close escrow on your home and take title, while allowing you to remain in the home until you can move into your new home.

It is fairly common to allow the seller to remain in possession of the property for up to three days after the close of escrow without any financial consideration. More than three days, a rent-back agreement should be negotiated. While the amount of the rent is always negotiable, it’s typical to consider the buyers payment and add in a pro-rated share of property taxes, homeowners insurance and HOA dues, if any.

A rent-back payment is intended to keep the buyer whole and not create a profit center. The buyer’s lender may allow up to 60 days of rent-back; anything more and the buyer’s lender may consider the loan to be for investment property, not allowing owner-occupied financing. In today’s competitive market, most buyers will be willing to cooperate, allowing you to find your new home and close your own escrow if the home is priced right and in great condition.

Consider applying these buying techniques.

As a move-up buyer with a house to sell, a smart move is to limit your search to homes that have been on the market for 30 days or more. While this window is not a long time in a “normal” market, the seller will no doubt be feeling anxious and probably more willing to negotiate a contingency allowing the buyer to sell their home. The object will be to convince the seller to believe they are better off accepting your contingent offer than waiting for another buyer to come along.

It should go without saying that a full price offer should be made with few other contingencies, and if you want a long escrow, perhaps sweeten the pot with a little extra purchase price. By having your financing locked in, removing a loan contingency is another strong move that can work in your favor.

A seller may accept your contingent offer with a “kick-out clause” that will enable them to keep their home on the market, and if a better offer comes in, they can “kick” your contract with an appropriate notice, giving you the opportunity to move forward with your contract.

As the buyer, having more flexibility in location may work for you as well. While certain local neighborhoods turn homes quicker than others, there really are no bad Temecula or Murrieta neighborhoods. Allowing for some flexibility in location and even features can prove advantageous – without settling of course.

The devil is in the details.

The most important thing a move-up buyer can do is be prepared on every level. As we discussed above, having your financing in place is critical.

Make sure that the home you’re selling is in the best possible condition, staged to appeal to the widest audience and priced for a quick sale.

The final consideration every move-up buyer needs to focus on is a backup plan. Always keep in mind the infamous Murphy’s rule, “If anything can go wrong, it will.” Sometimes “Plan B” turns out to be the best plan, especially if it works out.

