Street Lighting District assessment increased

The annual assessment for properties in Zone A of the San Diego County Street Lighting District has increased from $6.48 to $13.50 per equivalent dwelling unit.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Aug. 3 approved the increased assessment. A 5-0 vote July 20 set the hearing date and approved the Engineer’s Report for the street lighting district.

“The main reason for the increases is due to skyrocketing energy prices,” said supervisor Dianne Jacob.

The increase amount will also allow for the completion of a phased retrofit of high-pressure sodium street lights to light-emitting diode bulbs which will be more energy-efficient.

The county’s Department of Public Works, which operates the street lighting district, has adopted a policy of slight annual increases to keep pace with energy costs rather than a large increase, which was the case in 2004. Stabilized energy, labor, and material costs had allowed the assessment to remain unchanged between 2008 and 2015.

“It’s the first increase in eight years,” Jacob said.

“The increase falls well within the voter-approved maximum of $25,” said Supervisor Bill Horn.

The San Diego County Street Lighting District was formed in September 1987. The district itself includes the entirety of unincorporated San Diego County; Zone A covers parcels which benefit from street lights in the district while Zone B consists of the remainder of the district. The district maintains and operates 10,332 street lights, including 3,681 which are owned by San Diego Gas & Electric, in residential areas and along major roadways.

Zone A covers more than 100,000 benefit units and 200,000 customers. In 1987 voters approved an assessment rate of up to $25.00 per year per benefit unit, with a single-family home equating to one benefit unit. The other maximum approved assessments are $850.00 per acre for commercial property, $150.00 per acre for institutional buildings, $50.00 per acre for industrial land, $25.00 per acre for recreational parcels, and $2.50 per acre for farm land.

The assessment was reduced from $23.00 to $2.50 per benefit unit in 1990 and stayed at $2.50 until 2004, when rising energy costs and a state budget shift from special districts did not allow increased efficiency to offset the additional expenses. The assessment per benefit unit was increased to $5.33 for Fiscal Year 2004-05, $5.60 for 2005-06, $5.88 for 2006-07, $6.17 for 2007-08, and $6.48 for 2008-09.

The increased assessment will provide the San Diego County Street Lighting District with a budget of $2.45 million for Fiscal Year 2016-17. The district’s energy costs were $1.14 million in Fiscal Year 2012-13 and $1.35 million in Fiscal Year 2014-15. Energy costs have increased by 18 percent over the past two years, and SDG&E has proposed a 12 percent rate increase which will not allow the street lighting district’s reserves to absorb the additional electricity costs.

In 2015 the street lighting district was able to obtain a California Energy Commission loan to convert approximately 2,000 high-pressure sodium lights to LED bulbs. That will save an estimated 1.8 megawatt-hours of energy use each year, but that loan only allowed for the conversion of approximately one-third of the county’s high-pressure sodium bulbs. The increased rate will allow for a phased retrofit over several years of the remaining high-pressure sodium bulbs.