Supervisors approve agricultural preserve for McMillan Farm

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors established an agricultural preserve for McMillan Farm in Pauma Valley.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote Dec. 14 approved the preserve along with a rezone which did not change the A70 limited agriculture zoning but placed an “”A” agricultural preserve designator on the land. The property has SR-10 semi-rural land use designation which stipulates a maximum density of one dwelling unit per 10 acres.

“San Diego County has the 12th-largest farm economy in the nation. It is a $5 billion dollar industry for us, so it makes sense to support actions that promote agriculture,” said Supervisor Bill Horn.

(The $5 billion total includes supporting businesses as well as crop production value.)

McMillan Farm totals 303 acres and is at Lazy H Drive and Glenair Way. Placing the land into an agricultural preserve will assist Glen and Patricia McMillan in obtaining a Williamson Act contract for 223 acres of the property. A Williamson Act contract restricts the use of the land to agricultural, open space, or recreational use including a combination of such uses while assessing the land based on the restricted use rather than its market value and thus reducing the landowner’s property tax obligation.

The county’s Planning Commission recommended the establishment of the preserve Oct. 14 on a 4-0 vote with three commissioners absent.