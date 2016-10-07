Supervisors approve secured agreement for Crossroads development

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a secured agreement for the Crossroads development.

The supervisors’ 3-0 vote Sept. 14, (with Greg Cox at a California State Association of Counties Finance Corporation meeting and Ron Roberts attending the American Public Transportation Association annual conference), confirms a $30,300 faithful performance bond to ensure the improvement of streets and drainage facilities and a $15,100 labor and material bond to guarantee payment for labor and materials involved in construction of the infrastructure.

“This vote of approval allows the county to complete the necessary road improvements,” said supervisor Bill Horn.

The Crossroads development will subdivide 15.09 acres north of Reche Road between Ranger Road and Old Highway 395. Because the subdivision divided into four single-family parcels and a remainder parcel is considered a minor subdivision, a public hearing was not required to approve the tentative parcel map and the director of the county’s Department of Planning and Land Use (which is now the Department of Planning and Development Services) approved the tentative map in June 2008.

A tentative parcel map becomes a final map after all conditions of the tentative map, other than those for which permits cannot be issued until a final map is recorded, are fulfilled. The conditions of a final map include secured agreements to ensure that the infrastructure will be built and that payment for labor and materials used to build the infrastructure will be made. Crossroads Investors 1, LLC, which owns the property, had satisfied all of the necessary conditions for the final map other than the approval of the security agreements.

Secured agreements cover completion of road and other infrastructure improvements but do not require completion of the homes or other lot improvements themselves.

The Rainbow Municipal Water District already has pipeline along Ranger Road, so Crossroads Investors 1, LLC, will be responsible for connecting water lines between the Rainbow line and the homes, and Rainbow will also collect a connection fee, but the secured agreement does not include improvement of water infrastructure.

Each of the new homes will be on a separate septic system, so no sewer infrastructure improvements will occur and the performance bond lacks that component.

The performance bond covers 0.30 miles of roadway improvements. Some of that will ensure improvements to Ranger Road, and a new internal street which will be known as Palm Ridge Drive will also be built.