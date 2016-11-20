Terraccianos keep growing with Fallbrook office of RE/MAX United

Based on their impressive growth spurt the past several years, it’s safe to say real estate brokers Cheyanne and Keny Terracciano of RE/MAX United are doing something right.

“We’ve grown from one office in Southern California to nine offices in the past seven years,” said Cheyanne. “It’s incredible growth for us, so it’s a good thing.”

The Terraccianos made their three most recent RE/MAX United acquisitions in January, and included in that trio was a Fallbrook office that is now located at 1615 S. Mission Rd. The couple moved to Fallbrook in July 2015 from Lancaster.

“We moved here for that small town community feel,” said Cheyanne.

“We wanted to fall in love with the neighborhood and fall in love with our community, so we moved down here for our kids and for school districts and all of these wonderful things.”

The Terraccianos both own 18 years of experience in real estate and decided to become brokers after realizing that agents deserved better support.

“My husband and I used to be top producing agents before we ever went into becoming brokers ourselves,” said Cheyanne. “Brokers – what they used to do – was just open up an office and say, ‘I am a real estate broker, hang your license with us.’ A broker should be far more than just having an office and a license and insurance.

“A broker should provide support, marketing and advertising to the agents, and that’s what my husband and I do,” continued Cheyanne. “We help them with their marketing, we help them with their advertising, we help them do all of their social media marketing, which is really big in today’s age.”

The Terraccianos’ knowledge of social media marketing has helped them attract the agents that have powered the growth of their business.

“If there are brokers out there that don’t know how to do geo-targeting, and don’t know how to do Facebook and Snapchat and Instagram, they’re really behind the times these days,” said Cheyanne. “So, it’s a big shift in generation right now with real estate brokers. We really don’t even have to recruit. Agents call us and say, ‘We know you’re doing amazing things, we want to come work for your brokerage,’ which is a really good feeling for us.”

Agents looking to join the Terraccianos’ RE/MAX United team have to possess the right values.

“We want the agents that are full of integrity, and full of strength and grace,” said Cheyanne. “The ones that are going to represent our clients to the best of their ability. We’re looking for growth in good real estate agents, not any real estate agent.”

Those that do make the Terraccianos’ agent roster are rewarded with tremendous support.

“Our mission is to enrich the lives of our real estate agents,” said Cheyanne. “It’s facilitating them to grow, it’s facilitating them to be the best that they can be. That’s what we consider being a good broker. We help all of our agents by saying, this is how you need to market, this is how you need to represent these sellers and buyers, and this is what we need to do to make this business what it should be.”

The strong relationship between RE/MAX United and its agents is reflected in results, according to Cheyanne.

“The reality of it is, our agents are the No. 1 agents in Fallbrook,” said Cheyanne. “When you look at the statistics for Bonsall and Fallbrook, RE/MAX United is No. 1.”

Cheyanne said she and Keny share a simple goal.

“We are brokers that are dedicated to making sure that we provide good quality service for the homeowners of Fallbrook,” said Cheyanne.

“We want to be the community real estate company. We want to be the one that people look to and say, I want to buy and sell my house with one of the agents from RE/MAX United.”