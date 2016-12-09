Windermere Homes & Estates announces its newest additions – Rapaszky and Faubel

FALLBROOK – Windermere Homes & Estates is happy to announce that two new agents have joined the Fallbrook office, JoAnn Rapaszky and Johnny Faubel. The dynamic duo resides in North County San Diego, where they specialize in the Fallbrook/Bonsall area.

Each agent brings a certain level of expertise to their clients and transactions, allowing them to cover an array of topics commonly faced in the real estate field.

Rapaszky brings 40 years of real estate experience, along with specialized training as an accountant. This particular skill serves as an asset for all of her clients, helping her to consistently negotiate the most ideal contracts for both buyers and sellers within the transaction.

Her patience, resilience and consummate skills make all the difference between a successful purchase, and a troublesome transaction. Her early aspiration to invest in the market has brought Rapaszky into a lifetime affair with real estate.

With experiences in commercial, land, and multi-family sales, she enjoys working within the area she calls home, befriending countless clients and creating everlasting relationships.

“I only work with people with whom I’d like to have dinner,” Rapaszky claimed, “and because of that, my clients become my friends. Ninety-nine percent of my current business is repeat and referrals.”

From her high standards for customer service, to her studied niche in the field, Rapaszky is proud of her reputation as “First in Customer Satisfaction.”

With close ties to this beloved town, Faubel shares the same love for helping others. As a 25 year resident of North County San Diego, he offers a wide range of knowledge pertaining to his hometown of Fallbrook.

This “Friendly Village,” Faubel said, is one of many reasons why

the skilled agent has chosen to stay put in North County San Diego. Within just a few short years in the industry, he acquired the 2013 “Rookie of the Year’ award, demonstrating his true love for his real estate career.

While buying and selling are two of the biggest financial steps in a person’s life, Faubel makes all of his transactions a smooth and easy process, whether his client is a first time buyer, or a seasoned seller.

Their combined experience of over 44 years allows this tag-team to remain a powerhouse in the real estate field. With their combined dedication and experience, both Faubel and Rapaszky are expected to make a huge impact with the growing Windermere franchise.