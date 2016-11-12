Zoning Administrator finds CEQA compliance for Greenacres Road lot split

The county’s Zoning Administrator made findings that a proposed lot split in the 1500 block of Greenacres Road will not require further California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review.

The Oct. 26 decision of Zoning Administrator Joe Farace does not approve the proposed subdivision of the five-acre parcel into four residential lots. The decision on the lot split itself will be made by the director of the county’s Department of Planning and Development Services, but Farace’s decision finds that mitigation measures identified in the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) of the county’s general plan update will be undertaken. CEQA requires that findings be made at a public hearing if impacts are identified which could be mitigated by undertaking previously-identified mitigation measures.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the county’s updated general plan, along with its EIR, in August 2011. CEQA allows for an exemption from additional environmental review for projects consistent with density established by an existing plan for which an EIR was certified as long as there are no project-specific effects peculiar to the project or site. Under that CEQA section, the examination of environmental effects is limited to impacts not analyzed as significant effects in a prior EIR, potential off-site impacts not addressed in the prior EIR, or previously-identified impacts which due to information not known when the EIR was certified would be more severe than cited in the EIR. If none of those three conditions apply, a project-specific EIR is not required solely on the basis of that impact.

The property currently owned by Lance and Danielle McCune has Rural Residential zoning and a Semi-Rural Residential (SR-1) land use designation which stipulates a maximum density of one dwelling unit per acre. The site contains non-native grassland and disturbed habitat, and no sensitive species were identified at the location. Although soil on the site meets farmland of local importance status, fewer than 10 acres of such soil are on the property and the agricultural impacts are considered less than significant.

The mitigation measures for impacts of the project would include the purchase of 2.2 acres of off-site non-native grassland or southern mixed chaparral through a county-approved mitigation bank, monitoring of grading by a county-approved archaeologist and a Native American observer, and avoiding the removal of brush or grading between the migratory bird and raptor breeding season of Jan. 15 through Aug. 31.

Greenacres Road is accessed from Offbrook Road, which is accessed from Rancho Mia. Those roads do not currently meet the private road width standards, and the project would be conditioned to widen all three roads to a graded width of 28 feet and a paved width of 24 feet prior to the approval of the building permits.

Private driveways which would connect to the east and south sides of Greenacres Road would be constructed to access the new homes. A private road maintenance agreement would cover maintenance of the driveways. Each lot would have an on-site septic system. The Fallbrook Public Utility District would provide water service to the properties. The eventual grading would import 910 cubic yards of fill material for a total fill of 4,849 cubic yards including cut of 3,939 cubic yards.