Driver leads police on chase through Escondido, driver remains at-large

ESCONDIDO – A fleeing driver in a Cadillac was able to elude pursuing California Highway Patrol officers early today but apparently ditched the car and took off after crashing into a light pole north of Escondido, authorities said.

Officers attempted to pull over a speeding black Cadillac CTS on southbound Interstate 15 near Old Highway 395 shortly after 1 a.m., but the driver did not yield, according to the CHP.

Officers chased the Cadillac for a time, but lost sight of it after the driver exited onto southbound Old Highway 395. They came upon the car near the intersection of Champagne Boulevard and Mountain Meadow Road shortly afterward, but the driver had apparently abandoned it after it struck a light pole, authorities said.

A description of the driver was not immediately available.