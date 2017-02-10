Felon involved in woman’s abduction sentenced

MURRIETA – An ex-convict who took a Menifee woman from her home at gunpoint to collect on a debt was sentenced today to two years in state prison.

Jesse Martin Aaron, 32, pleaded guilty in October to assault with a firearm in connection with the Aug. 9 abduction. In exchange for his admission, kidnapping to commit robbery and burglary charges against Aaron were dismissed.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Elaine Kiefer certified the terms of his plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office and imposed the stipulated sentence.

Kiefer credited Aaron with six months in jail and another six months for good time, effectively reducing his sentence to a year behind bars. The convicted felon is the fourth and final defendant to be sentenced in the case.

In October, 33-year-old Jacqueline Michelle Smith of Fallbrook pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to two months in jail and five years probation, which she has allegedly already violated, according to court documents.

Jedediah Donald Shaw, 31, of Fallbrook pleaded guilty in August to robbery and was sentenced to three months in jail and five years probation, while 31-year-old Nathan Ernest Lopez of Fallbrook also pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to seven months in jail and three years probation, court records showed.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Sam Morovich, in early August, the

defendants set out to abduct the victim, whose identity was not released, and force her to repay a debt apparently owed Aaron, the amount of which was not disclosed.

Aaron and Lopez went to the woman’s residence in the 27000 block of Holland Road on the afternoon of Aug. 8 and compelled her at gunpoint to come with them in Aaron’s vehicle, Morovich alleged. He did not say where the pair took the woman.

According to the sergeant, the following day, Aaron was driving through Murrieta, possibly transporting the victim to another location, when a Murrieta police officer stopped him for an alleged traffic offense in the area of Antelope and Keller roads. During the stop, the victim pleaded for help and “was rescued,” Morovich said.

Sheriff’s investigators interviewed the woman and Aaron, leading them to confirm the identities of the other co-conspirators, all of whom, except Lopez, were taken into custody that week when Riverside and San Diego County sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at Shaw’s house in the 1200 block of Juliette Place, Morovich said.

Lopez was arrested several months later.

Aaron has served time in prison within the past five years, but court records did not specify for what.