Gas prices continue to rise

SAN DIEGO – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.3 cents overnight to $3.125, continuing a trend of large increases that saw the average price jump 6.9 cents over the three-day holiday weekend.

The average price has risen 14 cents over the last 13 days to reach the highest it’s been since at least September 2015, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 12.5 cents more than one week ago, 16.3 cents higher than one month ago and 40.6 cents more than one year ago.

The rising prices are the result of disruption to “the entire supply chain” caused by Hurricane Harvey even though “California’s gasoline and oil supplies do not come from the Gulf Coast,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.