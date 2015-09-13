Missing Navy vet returns home

INDIO – A Navy veteran who went missing returned home today following a day’s search, the Indio Police Department reported.

Walter Sanford, 32, returned home safe and was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation, said Sgt. Daniel Marshall of the Indio Police Department.

Sanford had last been seen at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and his family told police that he sent them several text messages about possibly harming himself.

Sanford is a Navy veteran that recently relocated to the Coachella Valley.

Navy vet missing; family fears he may harm himself

SAN DIEGO – A Navy veteran who may be intent on harming himself went missing Saturday in the Coachella Valley, and police said today he may be heading to San Diego as they asked the public’s assistance in locating him.

Walter Sanford, 32, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, wearing a striped T-shirt with blue jean pants and sandals, said Sgt. Daniel Marshall of the Indio Police Department.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet-10 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.

Sanford’s family told police that he sent them several text messages about possibly harming himself since he went missing. Sanford is a Navy veteran that recently relocated to the Coachella Valley.

Police said it is possible that Sanford is in the area of Cactus City, but that he may be trying to get to San Diego.

He was also last seen driving a 1993 dark green Volvo 960 station wagon, with an unknown California license plate.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911, the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4057 or the Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.