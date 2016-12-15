NFL owners discuss Chargers’ possible move to LA in Texas meeting

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer spoke to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday on the eve of the NFL owners meeting in Texas, his office confirmed today.

Details of the conversation were not released. The conversation comes on the heels of news that some members of the San Diego City Council sent a letter to Chargers owner Dean Spanos, Goodell and owners of all the other NFL teams this week offering to lease the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley for $1 a year.

The owners held a one-day meeting in Texas today where they discussed, among other issues, the Chargers’ possible move to Los Angeles.

News out of the meeting indicated that the lease agreement between the Chargers and Rams was approved, according to multiple reports. The deal that allowed the Rams to move from St. Louis back to Los Angeles this year also contained a clause that would allow the Chargers to share a new stadium being built in Inglewood with the Rams.

But Spanos remained steadfast that he will not announce any decision on whether to move until after Jan. 1, the date of the team’s last game of the season. He has until Jan. 15 to announce whether the team is moving to Los

Angeles.

The owners also reportedly approved a measure that would help the Chargers pay the $250 million relocation cost.

“Relocations are painful and something we want to avoid at all costs,” Goodell said after the owners meeting.