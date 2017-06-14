Oceanside fire may have been intentionally set, officials say

OCEANSIDE – A fire that blackened about 50 acres near the border between Oceanside and Camp Pendleton may have been intentionally set, authorities said today.

A suspect, whose name was not released, was detained for questioning in connection with the blaze, which broke out in heavy sloping brush north of the Oceanside Municipal Golf Course early Tuesday afternoon. The cause remained under investigation, but “an arson fire appears likely,” Oceanside Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg deAvila said.

A drone being flown in the area briefly hampered firefighters’ ability to drop water, but crews had the blaze under control in about three hours, according to the battalion chief. However, full containment wasn’t expected until midday today.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury battling the fire near Douglas Drive and was taken to a hospital to be treated, deAvila said.

Residents of the Pilgrim Creek Estates community were advised to shelter in place for a time, but no structural damage was reported.