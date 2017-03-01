Tony Gwynn Jr. to join Padres broadcast team

SAN DIEGO – The Padres confirmed today that former outfielder Tony Gwynn Jr., son of the late Hall of Famer, will be part of this year’s broadcast team.

Gwynn Jr. — who played for the Padres for two seasons — will be part of television pre- and post-game shows on Fox Sports San Diego and an analyst on select game broadcasts on the club’s new flagship radio station, FM 94.9. He worked on post-game radio shows for the Dodgers last year.

His father, Tony Gwynn, manned right field for the Padres for 20 seasons and was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2007. He died of cancer in 2014.

The younger Gwynn followed in his father’s footsteps to San Diego State University and then played for four teams, including the Padres, in eight big league seasons.

Former major league pitcher Bob Scanlan, who previously served as color analyst on Padres radio broadcasts and pre- and post-game host on Channel 4 San Diego, will also join Fox Sports San Diego this season as in-game sideline reporter.

The season, which begins April 3, will also see former Red Sox announcer Don Orsillo take over television play-by-play duties on a full-time basis from Dick Enberg, who retired. Mark Grant will be the primary color commentator.

On the radio side, Ted Leitner will return for play-by-play along with Jesse Agler.

Spanish-language broadcasts on Fox Deportes San Diego will be handled by Eduardo Ortega, in his 31st season with the club, and former Padres catcher Carlos Hernandez.