Ale and avocados combine for tasty vegetarian tacos

SAN DIEGO ­– Tacos are a beloved dish, and few things complement a tasty taco better than a cold beer. Ambitious home cooks who want to combine these two tailor-made companions can thank the Stone Brewing Co. for the following recipe for Arrogant Bastard Ale Avocado Tacos, which can be found in John Holl’s The American Craft Beer Cookbook (Storey Publishing).

This recipe is great for avocado lovers and vegetarians or anyone who simply enjoys a good taco.

Arrogant Bastard Ale Avocado Tacos

Makes 6 to 8 servings

Salsa Fresca

1 1/2 cups seeded and diced plum tomatoes

1/4 cup diced yellow onion

1/4 cup seeded and finely diced jalapeno peppers

1/4 cup lime juice

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Arrogant Bastard Ale Battered Avocados

2 cups Stone Arrogant Bastard Ale, chilled

3/4 teaspoon Cajun spice blend

1/2 teaspoon ground dried chipotle chiles

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

4 1/2 ripe avocados, peeled, pitted and quartered

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

Salt

Tacos

1 cup Stone Levitation Ale BBQ Sauce, or similar barbecue sauce

18 small corn tortillas

1 cup grated Asiago cheese

Microgreens or chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Instructions