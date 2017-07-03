Choices to offer summer discount specials in July, August at Pala

PALA – Choices, Southern California’s largest buffet, will offer summer discount specials starting July 3 until August 31 at Pala Casino Spa & Resort.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday, Choices will offer its popular All-You-Can-Eat Lobster special. Dining starts at $46 per person for guests and Privilege Club members and regular discounts will apply. Pearl card members and one guest will be $36.80 per person; Gold members and one guest, $32.20 per person; Platinum and one guest, $23.00 per person and Elite members and one guest will be free.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday, Choices will offer a new All-You-Can Eat Snow Crab special. Dining for regular guests and Privilege Card members will be $30.74 per person; Pearl members and one guest will be $24.59 per person; Gold, and one guest, $$21.52 per person; Platinum and one guest, $15.37 per person and Elite and one guest, free.

Pala’s 60+ Club members also will enjoy a permanent 30 percent discount for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Friday starting on Monday, July 3. That discount, normally available each Tuesday when the 60+ Club meets, is being expanded to all five weekdays on a permanent basis.

Limited reservations will be accepted for parties of eight or more. Call (760) 510-2299 or visit [email protected] Choices does not offer children’s prices. Pala Privileges membership is free at the Privileges Center in the casino.