Fallbrook restaurants support Warrior football

La Caseta Restaurant welcomes FHS seniors, from left, Charlie Bickel, Gianni Vinson, restaurant owner Delos Eyer, Michael Lindsey and Jack Grantham for dinner on a Thursday night.
FALLBROOK – Every Thursday evening after practice and before hitting the books, the Fallbrook varsity football team and coaches gather for a meal, a prayer and team bonding in preparation for the following day’s contest.

This is a welcome break for these high school athletes from a regiment of weight lifting, endurance training, film review, not to mention studying and preparing college applications for this year’s seniors. This helps to bring teammates, coaches and families together for a rare opportunity to simply enjoy one another’s company and enjoy a well-prepared meal together.

This year’s team has been graced with the support of various businesses and restaurants who have continued this age-old tradition of feeding nearly four dozen kids a solid meal.

Supporters include Scoreboard Pizza, The Garden Center, La Caseta, the Fallbrook Coffee Company, Nessy Burgers, El Toro Market, Estrella’s, and Mike’s Flowers (sponsors of a dinner). The Village of Fallbrook supports the efforts of Fallbrook’s athletes in a variety of ways, not only for football but for nearly all sports.

The varsity football team visits Garden Center Restaurant for dinner, from left, senior Jack Grantham, coach Robert Burt, restaurant owner Bill Porter, seniors Charlie Bickel and Nashon Hagan.

Varsity football players enjoy dinner provided by Garden Center Restaurant, Charlie Bickel, Michael Lindsey, James Prahm and James Brodak.

FHS football players are ready to dine at Nessy Burgers, from left, seniors Jack Grantham and Charlie Bickel, sophomore Ethan Martin, restaurant owner Charlie Webster, seniors Nashon Hagan and John Brodak.

Varsity players enjoy a hearty meal at Nessy Burgers the Thursday before a game.


