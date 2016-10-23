Fallbrook restaurants support Warrior football

FALLBROOK – Every Thursday evening after practice and before hitting the books, the Fallbrook varsity football team and coaches gather for a meal, a prayer and team bonding in preparation for the following day’s contest.

This is a welcome break for these high school athletes from a regiment of weight lifting, endurance training, film review, not to mention studying and preparing college applications for this year’s seniors. This helps to bring teammates, coaches and families together for a rare opportunity to simply enjoy one another’s company and enjoy a well-prepared meal together.

This year’s team has been graced with the support of various businesses and restaurants who have continued this age-old tradition of feeding nearly four dozen kids a solid meal.

Supporters include Scoreboard Pizza, The Garden Center, La Caseta, the Fallbrook Coffee Company, Nessy Burgers, El Toro Market, Estrella’s, and Mike’s Flowers (sponsors of a dinner). The Village of Fallbrook supports the efforts of Fallbrook’s athletes in a variety of ways, not only for football but for nearly all sports.