FDA determines avocados can now be labeled ‘healthy’

MISSION VIEJO – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed new guidance for the use of the nutrient content claim “healthy” on food labeling, and fresh avocados meet the criteria.

Long touted for the range of health and wellness benefits associated with them, avocados can finally bear the claim that sums it all up: avocados are healthy.

While 90 percent of consumers report that they purchase avocados based on the nutritional benefits they provide, 21 percent still say that the fat content in avocados is a barrier to purchase, despite the fact that the latest science demonstrates that the type of fat, rather than the total amount, is more important to good health.

The term “healthy” on food labels is regulated by the FDA and reserved for foods low in fat, among other restrictions. The past definition, which was established more than 20 years ago, focused on total fat content per serving.

The new proposed guidance from FDA gives consideration to the breakdown between good (unsaturated) and bad (saturated) fats in light of new evidence and dietary recommendations in the recently published 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA).

Avocados contain 8 g of fat per 50 g serving, over 75 percent of which are naturally good fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats). Avocados comply with the new FDA guidance because they have a fat profile of predominantly naturally good monounsaturated fats.

“With the pervasiveness of many chronic diseases in the U.S. population, consumers are thinking about the ways to make healthy food choices for themselves and their families,” said Emiliano Escobedo, executive director of the Hass Avocado Board (HAB). “We applaud the FDA for its efforts in updating the guidance on what makes a food healthy, and recognizing that good fats play an important role in healthy diets.”

For industry, this means fresh avocados can start to use the term “healthy” in marketing and communications as well as packaging and point-of-sale materials. HAB is updating its messages and materials to include the claim.

Avocados are a healthy fruit that provide a good source of fiber and folate per 50 g serving (one-third of a medium avocado), and nearly 20 vitamins, minerals and beneficial plant compounds that can enhance the nutrient quality of the diet. A healthy fruit, avocados are virtually the only fruit that contain monounsaturated fat, and they are sodium, cholesterol and trans-fat free.

To learn more about the naturally good fats in avocados, the latest avocado nutrition research and fresh avocado recipes, visit LoveOneToday.com/goodfats.

In honor of football season, the following guacamole recipe is offered by the site avocadocentral.com , which states, “Don’t get caught in a blitz when guests get hungry – serve up touchdown worthy guacamole.”

Tomatillo Touchdown Guacamole

Ingredients:

4 medium tomatillos, husks removed and diced

4 green onions, sliced

2 Tbsp. lime juice

2 tsp. green pepper hot sauce

1/2 tsp. salt

4 ripe, fresh Hass avocados, seeded, peeled and diced

Instructions:

Place tomatillos, green onions, lime juice, hot sauce and salt in a medium bowl and toss to combine. Add avocados to bowl and stir to combine, somewhat mashing the avocado. Serving Suggestions: Serve with tortilla or pita chips.

Makes 8 servings

Note: Large avocados are recommended for this recipe. A large avocado averages about 8 ounces. If using smaller or larger size avocados adjust the quantity accordingly