FUESD joins in celebration of made-from-scratch, locally-sourced food

La Paloma students from left, Gianna G., Samantha R. and Trent S., play a game that teaches about a variety of produce during the school's California Thursdays celebration. Shane Gibson photos
FALLBROOK – Students in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) are participating in a novel approach to school food: healthy, freshly prepared meals made with California grown produce and fresh ingredients.

It’s part of an expanding statewide California Thursdays® program that does something rare – serves California food to California students. There are 70 other school districts participating in this program.

FUESD began this program April of 2015 and serves California-sourced meals to its students every Thursday. California Thursdays is a win-win for schools and students, local farms and producers, and the environment. In addition to providing fresh, delicious meals that students devour, it boosts their health and readiness to learn, improves the district’s budget, strengthens the regional economy and cuts carbon emissions and waste.

On Jan. 26, La Paloma Elementary School held a special celebration with local farmers and vendors featuring educational displays teaching children where food comes from. The students also enjoyed the “California Thursdays” menu of “Brunch for Lunch” featuring California Cheesy Eggs and California Sausage Biscuits as well as a Super Salad Bar with fresh fruits and vegetables.

La Paloma students Abby G., front left, and Natalie M. play a game that teaches them about where a variety of foods belong in certain food categories during the school’s locally-sourced food learning event.

La Paloma Elementary School student Loddy C. tries a piece of locally grown lettuce during the school’s locally-sourced food educational event called California Thursdays, Jan. 26.

La Paloma student Juan M. receives lettuce grown at Solutions Farms in Vista from Solutions for Change representative Jennifer Gerson during the school’s California Thursdays celebration..

La Paloma kindergarteners from left, Kennedy O., Iliana O. and Eden W., learn about lettuce and how it’s grown during the school’s locally- sourced food learning event, Jan. 26.


