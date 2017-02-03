FUESD joins in celebration of made-from-scratch, locally-sourced food

FALLBROOK – Students in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) are participating in a novel approach to school food: healthy, freshly prepared meals made with California grown produce and fresh ingredients.

It’s part of an expanding statewide California Thursdays® program that does something rare – serves California food to California students. There are 70 other school districts participating in this program.

FUESD began this program April of 2015 and serves California-sourced meals to its students every Thursday. California Thursdays is a win-win for schools and students, local farms and producers, and the environment. In addition to providing fresh, delicious meals that students devour, it boosts their health and readiness to learn, improves the district’s budget, strengthens the regional economy and cuts carbon emissions and waste.

On Jan. 26, La Paloma Elementary School held a special celebration with local farmers and vendors featuring educational displays teaching children where food comes from. The students also enjoyed the “California Thursdays” menu of “Brunch for Lunch” featuring California Cheesy Eggs and California Sausage Biscuits as well as a Super Salad Bar with fresh fruits and vegetables.