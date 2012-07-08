Counterfeit credit card ring busted at local casino

PALA – A counterfeit credit card ring was busted early today after a two-month string of fraudulent transactions at North County casinos allegedly using fake cards or stolen account numbers, sheriff’s officials said.
Sheriff’s deputies linked several suspects who were detained for alleged fraud by security guards at the Pala Casino about 2 a.m. to a ongoing investigation into an organized crew who specialized in manufacturing fraudulent or counterfeit credit cards and using stolen or compromised account numbers, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Darryl Kimball.
Six suspects were eventually taken into custody after the on-scene investigation, Kimball said. Those arrested were Ali Qadir Aljadir, 33, of Los Angeles; Dan David Enriquez, 27, of Baldwin Park; Sarah Howbert, 26, of Chino; Josephine Chai, 27, of Hacienda Heights; Tracy Ser, 34, of Rowland Heights; and Keith Shigetomi, 34, also of Rowland Heights.
The crew allegedly used the counterfeit cards to obtain cash advances from the casinos using an elaborate scam that involved both ATM cash advances and the casinos’ cashiers, Kimball said.
They had been ”very active” over the past two months, allegedly conducting multiple fraudulent transactions at several North County casinos, Kimball said.
Each suspect was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of multiple counts of commercial burglary and charges related to theft with an access card and possession of forged credit cards, Kimball said. Bail for each was set at $1 million, he said.
Wow – love the diversity of the names – Arab, Hispanic, English, Chinese, Japanese – do not know what SER is – maybe Eastern European,
Who cares about the diversity of the names. Focus on the real issue…they were caught and now they can’t steal your account number to go gamble. That’s what REALLY matters, not the names!
@ who cares- just adding humor- relax
grunt: I noticed that too…… funny eh?
America….. what a melting pot.
the UN of crooks :^)
United they Steal: Or the Oblomo administration, no difference.
Those types cost the rest of a lot of money..
hang them high: Tell me about it. I still have 10 "pole vaulters" working under my social security number. Nothing like living next to a 1.000th world country.
Grew up with Ali, wow very unexpected of him, what a shame
thats what they get for being addicted.. gambling is a form of a subsitution for drugs or they were strung out for two months and slipped up when asked for i.d clearyly these people have no care for anyones personel life and it should be seen to get everyones money back that got stolen this isnt oceans eleven its america
Are these people citizens of USA ??
I gotta hand it to them, casinos are the real thieves…..too bad they didn’t get away with more money. I heard they pulled atleast a few hundred G’s!
Stop talking crap u don’t know why or what situation they we in I know 2 of them plz reading ur comments made cry