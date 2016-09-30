Sheriff’s Log

|September 7
|
|900 block E. Mission Rd.
|Courtesy reports
|September 8
|
|2500 block Green Canyon Rd.
|Found property
|
|
|September 13
|
|1300 block Via Del Oro
|Get credit with other’s ID
|700 block S. Main
|Arrest: Drunk in public
|2200 block Via Rancheros
|Petty theft
|
|
|September 14
|
|3900 block Reche Rd.
|Get credit with other’s ID
|800 block Mandarin Dr.
|Theft of elder/dependent adult
|31900 block Del Cielo Este
|Petty theft
|
|
|September 15
|
|300 block E. Alvarado St.
|Found property
|
|
|September 16
|
|37000 block De Luz Rd.
|Arrest: Felony, manufacture/sale/possess metal knuckles
|
|
|September 18
|
|E. Mission Rd. @ Industrial Way
|False ID to peace officer
|4700 block Oak Crest Rd.
|Death (coroner’s case)
|Winter Haven Rd. @ Alta Vista Dr.
|Battery
|1300 block Old Stage Rd.
|Arrest: Drunk in public
|3700 block S. Mission Rd.
|Simple battery
|
|
|September 19
|
|1500 block Banyan Dr.
|Missing adult
|W. Aviation Rd. @ Alturas Rd.
|Abandoned vehicle
|S. Pico Ave. @ W. College St.
|Arrest: Drunk in public
|800 block S. Main (1)
|Arrest: Felony, carry concealed dirk or dagger; driving without valid driver’s license
|800 block S. Main (2)
|Possession of up to an ounce of marijuana
|1300 block S. Mission Rd.
|Arrest: Felony, kidnapping; battery
|200 block Ammunition Rd.
|Arrest: Felony, participate in criminal street gang; violate civil rights by threat of force
|300 block E. Alvarado St.
|Miscellaneous incidents
|Via Green Canyon Norte @ Spring Flower Dr.
|Arrest: Felony, other agency vehicle theft/recovery; evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety; hit and run: property damage; felony bench warrant; misdemeanor bench warrant
|
|
|September 20
|
|800 block S. Main Ave.
|Arrest: Drunk in public
|900 block La Vonne Ave.
|Domestic violence incident
|1100 block Alturas Rd.
|Domestic violence incident
|900 block Alturas Rd.
|Petty theft
|
|
|September 21
|
|1600 block Acacia Ln.
|Arrest: Battery
|7300 block W. Lilac Rd. (1)
|Miscellaneous incidents
|7300 block W. Lilac Rd. (2)
|5150/Mental disorder
|300 block E. Elder St.
|Arrest: Felony, murder; battery
|5200 block S. Mission
|Theft of elder/dependent adult
|
|
|September 22
|
|300 block E. Dougherty St.
|Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
|De Luz Rd./Harris Trail
|Arrest: Battery
|200 block Morro Rd.
|Simple battery
|400 block Shady Glen Dr.
|Arrest: Felony, false imprisonment: use for protection shield; residential burglary; willful cruelty to child without injury or death; stalking: temporary restraining order; obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury; under influence of controlled substance; possess firearm; violate domestic relations court order
|5700 block Galloway Pl.
|Domestic violence incident
|
|
|September 23
|
|800 block Old Stage Rd.
|Arrest: Use/under influence of controlled substance
|5800 block Rainbow Heights Rd.
|Get credit with other’s ID
|2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln.
|Minor possess marijuana on grounds during school activities
|1300 block E. Fallbrook St.
|Missing adult
|
|
|September 24
|
|5400 block Fairgreen Way
|Death
|500 block Ammunition Rd.
|Arrest: Felony, spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
|5500 block Mission Rd.
|Arrest: Felony, other agency’s warrant
|200 block Ammunition Rd.
|Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury
|200 block E. Dougherty St.
|5150/Mental disorder
|
|
|September 25
|
|2600 block Secret Lake Ln.
|Arrest: Felony, cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult
|4100 block Lake Park Ln.
|5150/Mental disorder
|900 block River Oaks Ln.
|Petty theft
|1100 block Morro Rd.
|Battery
|1800 block Fuerte St.
|5150/Mental disorder