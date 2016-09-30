Sheriff’s Log

By on No Comment

September 7  
900 block E. Mission Rd. Courtesy reports
September 8  
2500 block Green Canyon Rd. Found property
   
September 13  
1300 block Via Del Oro Get credit with other’s ID
700 block S. Main Arrest: Drunk in public
2200 block Via Rancheros Petty theft
   
September 14  
3900 block Reche Rd. Get credit with other’s ID
800 block Mandarin Dr. Theft of elder/dependent adult
31900 block Del Cielo Este Petty theft
   
September 15  
300 block E. Alvarado St. Found property
   
September 16  
37000 block De Luz Rd. Arrest: Felony, manufacture/sale/possess metal knuckles
   
September 18  
E. Mission Rd. @ Industrial Way False ID to peace officer
4700 block Oak Crest Rd. Death (coroner’s case)
Winter Haven Rd. @ Alta Vista Dr. Battery
1300 block Old Stage Rd. Arrest: Drunk in public
3700 block S. Mission Rd. Simple battery
   
September 19  
1500 block Banyan Dr. Missing adult
W. Aviation Rd. @ Alturas Rd. Abandoned vehicle
S. Pico Ave. @ W. College St. Arrest: Drunk in public
800 block S. Main (1) Arrest: Felony, carry concealed dirk or dagger; driving without valid driver’s license
800 block S. Main (2) Possession of up to an ounce of marijuana
1300 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Felony, kidnapping; battery
200 block Ammunition Rd. Arrest: Felony, participate in criminal street gang; violate civil rights by threat of force
300 block E. Alvarado St. Miscellaneous incidents
Via Green Canyon Norte @ Spring Flower Dr. Arrest: Felony, other agency vehicle theft/recovery; evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety; hit and run: property damage; felony bench warrant; misdemeanor bench warrant
   
September 20  
800 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Drunk in public
900 block La Vonne Ave. Domestic violence incident
1100 block Alturas Rd. Domestic violence incident
900 block Alturas Rd. Petty theft
   
September 21  
1600 block Acacia Ln. Arrest: Battery
7300 block W. Lilac Rd. (1) Miscellaneous incidents
7300 block W. Lilac Rd. (2) 5150/Mental disorder
300 block E. Elder St. Arrest: Felony, murder; battery
5200 block S. Mission Theft of elder/dependent adult
   
September 22  
300 block E. Dougherty St. Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
De Luz Rd./Harris Trail Arrest: Battery
200 block Morro Rd. Simple battery
400 block Shady Glen Dr. Arrest: Felony, false imprisonment: use for protection shield; residential burglary; willful cruelty to child without injury or death; stalking: temporary restraining order; obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury; under influence of controlled substance; possess firearm; violate domestic relations court order
5700 block Galloway Pl. Domestic violence incident
   
September 23  
800 block Old Stage Rd. Arrest: Use/under influence of controlled substance
5800 block Rainbow Heights Rd. Get credit with other’s ID
2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln. Minor possess marijuana on grounds during school activities
1300 block E. Fallbrook St. Missing adult
   
September 24  
5400 block Fairgreen Way Death
500 block Ammunition Rd. Arrest: Felony, spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
5500 block Mission Rd. Arrest: Felony, other agency’s warrant
200 block Ammunition Rd. Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury
200 block E. Dougherty St. 5150/Mental disorder
   
September 25  
2600 block Secret Lake Ln. Arrest: Felony, cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult
4100 block Lake Park Ln. 5150/Mental disorder
900 block River Oaks Ln. Petty theft
1100 block Morro Rd. Battery
1800 block Fuerte St. 5150/Mental disorder

Sheriff’s Log added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.