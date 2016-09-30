Sheriff’s Log

September 7

900 block E. Mission Rd. Courtesy reports

September 8

2500 block Green Canyon Rd. Found property

September 13

1300 block Via Del Oro Get credit with other’s ID

700 block S. Main Arrest: Drunk in public

2200 block Via Rancheros Petty theft

September 14

3900 block Reche Rd. Get credit with other’s ID

800 block Mandarin Dr. Theft of elder/dependent adult

31900 block Del Cielo Este Petty theft

September 15

300 block E. Alvarado St. Found property

September 16

37000 block De Luz Rd. Arrest: Felony, manufacture/sale/possess metal knuckles

September 18

E. Mission Rd. @ Industrial Way False ID to peace officer

4700 block Oak Crest Rd. Death (coroner’s case)

Winter Haven Rd. @ Alta Vista Dr. Battery

1300 block Old Stage Rd. Arrest: Drunk in public

3700 block S. Mission Rd. Simple battery

September 19

1500 block Banyan Dr. Missing adult

W. Aviation Rd. @ Alturas Rd. Abandoned vehicle

S. Pico Ave. @ W. College St. Arrest: Drunk in public

800 block S. Main (1) Arrest: Felony, carry concealed dirk or dagger; driving without valid driver’s license

800 block S. Main (2) Possession of up to an ounce of marijuana

1300 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Felony, kidnapping; battery

200 block Ammunition Rd. Arrest: Felony, participate in criminal street gang; violate civil rights by threat of force

300 block E. Alvarado St. Miscellaneous incidents

Via Green Canyon Norte @ Spring Flower Dr. Arrest: Felony, other agency vehicle theft/recovery; evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety; hit and run: property damage; felony bench warrant; misdemeanor bench warrant

September 20

800 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Drunk in public

900 block La Vonne Ave. Domestic violence incident

1100 block Alturas Rd. Domestic violence incident

900 block Alturas Rd. Petty theft

September 21

1600 block Acacia Ln. Arrest: Battery

7300 block W. Lilac Rd. (1) Miscellaneous incidents

7300 block W. Lilac Rd. (2) 5150/Mental disorder

300 block E. Elder St. Arrest: Felony, murder; battery

5200 block S. Mission Theft of elder/dependent adult

September 22

300 block E. Dougherty St. Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

De Luz Rd./Harris Trail Arrest: Battery

200 block Morro Rd. Simple battery

400 block Shady Glen Dr. Arrest: Felony, false imprisonment: use for protection shield; residential burglary; willful cruelty to child without injury or death; stalking: temporary restraining order; obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury; under influence of controlled substance; possess firearm; violate domestic relations court order

5700 block Galloway Pl. Domestic violence incident

September 23

800 block Old Stage Rd. Arrest: Use/under influence of controlled substance

5800 block Rainbow Heights Rd. Get credit with other’s ID

2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln. Minor possess marijuana on grounds during school activities

1300 block E. Fallbrook St. Missing adult

September 24

5400 block Fairgreen Way Death

500 block Ammunition Rd. Arrest: Felony, spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

5500 block Mission Rd. Arrest: Felony, other agency’s warrant

200 block Ammunition Rd. Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury

200 block E. Dougherty St. 5150/Mental disorder

September 25

2600 block Secret Lake Ln. Arrest: Felony, cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult

4100 block Lake Park Ln. 5150/Mental disorder

900 block River Oaks Ln. Petty theft

1100 block Morro Rd. Battery