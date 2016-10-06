Sheriff’s Log

September 14  
400 block N. Old Highway 395 Loud outside vehicle amp system
   
September 15  
1000 block Rainbow Crest Rd. Found narcotic
1100 block S. Mission Rd. Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm
   
September 22  
300 block E. Alvarado Found property
   
September 23  
2400 block Hummingbird Hill Ln. Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
   
September 25  
3700 block S. Mission Rd. Vandalism
   
September 26  
Horse Ranch Creek Rd. @ Private Rd. Possess controlled substance
100 block E. Hawthorne St. Vandalism
31100 block Old River Rd. Stolen vehicle
1400 block S. Mission Rd. Stolen vehicle
1400 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Drunk in public
2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln. Minor possess marijuana on grounds during school activities
1400 block S. Mission Rd. Simple battery
   
September 27  
3000 block Alta Vista Dr. Arrest: Possess controlled substance
2000 block Tudor Ln. Lost article
3400 block Alta Vista Dr. 5150/Mental disorder
300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotics
29900 block Margale Ln. Missing adult
1400 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Felony bench warrant
1100 block Sea Larke Dr. Arrest: Drunk in public; obstruct/resist peace officer/EMT
   
September 28  
2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln. Battery
2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln. 5150/Mental disorder
2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln. 5150/Mental disorder
200 block S. Pico Arrest: Felony bench warrant; misdemeanor bench warrant
   
September 29  
1700 block Tecalote Dr. Petty theft
400 block Potter St. Arrest: Felony, spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
   
September 30  
1400 block S. Mission Rd. Recovery of stolen vehicle
I-15 @ Old Hwy 395 Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
3700 block S. Mission Rd. Found property
Kalmia @ N. Vine St. Found property
2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln. Found property
2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln. 5150/Mental disorder
   
October 1  
1000 block S. Main Simple battery
500 block Ammunition Rd. 5150/Mental disorder
De Luz Rd. Rape by force/fear
400 block Ammunition Rd. Petty theft
800 block Hillpark Ln. Rape by force/fear
800 block Hillpark Ln. Arrest: Felony, spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
   
October 2  
1000 block Via Prado Found property
S. Wisconsin Ave. @ W. Aviation Rd. (1) Carry switchblade knife on person
S. Wisconsin Ave. @ W. Aviation Rd. (2) Arrest: Drunk in public
900 block Alturas Rd. Domestic violence incident (call)

