Sheriff’s Log

By on No Comment

September 24  
1400 block Alturas Rd. Petty theft
September 25  
3700 block S. Mission Rd. Vandalism
400 block Ammunition Rd. Child abuse incident
September 28  
800 block Alvarado St. 5150/Mental disorder
September 29  
1600 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Drunk in public
September 30  
1400 block S. Mission Rd. Recovery of stolen vehicle
900 block S. Main Simple battery
October 2  
900 block Alturas Rd. Arrest: Drunk in public
6600 block Camino Del Rey Vehicle burglary
900 block Alturas Rd. Violate domestic relations court order
3400 block Lake Circle Dr. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
October 3  
800 block S. Main Arrest: Felony bench warrant
1600 block S. Mission Arrest: Drunk in public
2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln. Simple battery
2700 block Alta Vista Way Found property
2100 block S. Mission Found property
200 block W. Fig St. Commercial burglary
1100 block S. Main Personate to get money/property
300 block N. Orange Ave. Arrest: Felony, post release community supervision violation
2800 block Winterwarm Way Grand theft
600 block Inverlochy Dr. Grand theft
600 block Minnesota St. Possess controlled substance paraphernalia; possess controlled substance
October 4  
900 block Alturas Rd. Stolen vehicle
200 block W. Clemmens Ln. Missing juvenile/runaway
3600 block Lake Circle Dr. Sexual battery
3300 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Felony, obstruct/resist executive peace officer with minor injury; drunk in public
300 block E. Fallbrook Miscellaneous incidents
1100 block Arroyo Pacifica Grand theft
5500 block Mission Rd. Vandalism
October 5  
200 block W. Ash St. Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln. Miscellaneous incidents
800 block E. Alvarado St. Stolen vehicle
700 block W. Fig St. Vandalism
1100 block Alturas Rd. Vandalism
4700 block Pala Rd. Arrest: Felony, sell/furnish marijuana/hashish; possess marijuana for sale
300 block N. Mercedes 5150/Mental disorder
October 6  
1100 block S. Main Arrest, Felony bench warrant
3300 block Gopher Canyon Rd. Residential burglary
300 block N. Mercedes Rd. Stolen vehicle
1100 block Felicidad Dr. Found property
2400 block Hummingbird Hill Ln. Possess narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled substance
200 block E. Fallbrook St. Arrest: Possess concentrated cannabis; possess narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled substance
1100 block S. Mission Rd. Exhibit firearm
2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln. Petty theft
100 block W. Elder St. Grand theft
October 7  
2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln. Petty theft
1100 block Old Stage Rd. Willful cruelty to child
2600 block Via Rancheros Domestic violence incident
2500 block Rainbow Valley Blvd. Vandalism
100 block S. Main Ave. Vandalism involving graffiti
2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln. 5150/mental disorder
1000 block Capra Way Miscellaneous incidents
October 8  
800 block Old Stage Rd. Missing juvenile/runaway
October 9  
1800 block Chapulin Ln. 5150/mental disorder
300 block W. Hawthorne St. Vandalism

Sheriff’s Log added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.