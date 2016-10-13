Sheriff’s Log

|September 24
|
|1400 block Alturas Rd.
|Petty theft
|
|
|September 25
|
|3700 block S. Mission Rd.
|Vandalism
|400 block Ammunition Rd.
|Child abuse incident
|
|
|September 28
|
|800 block Alvarado St.
|5150/Mental disorder
|
|
|September 29
|
|1600 block S. Mission Rd.
|Arrest: Drunk in public
|
|
|September 30
|
|1400 block S. Mission Rd.
|Recovery of stolen vehicle
|900 block S. Main
|Simple battery
|
|
|October 2
|
|900 block Alturas Rd.
|Arrest: Drunk in public
|6600 block Camino Del Rey
|Vehicle burglary
|900 block Alturas Rd.
|Violate domestic relations court order
|3400 block Lake Circle Dr.
|Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
|
|
|October 3
|
|800 block S. Main
|Arrest: Felony bench warrant
|1600 block S. Mission
|Arrest: Drunk in public
|2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln.
|Simple battery
|2700 block Alta Vista Way
|Found property
|2100 block S. Mission
|Found property
|200 block W. Fig St.
|Commercial burglary
|1100 block S. Main
|Personate to get money/property
|300 block N. Orange Ave.
|Arrest: Felony, post release community supervision violation
|2800 block Winterwarm Way
|Grand theft
|600 block Inverlochy Dr.
|Grand theft
|600 block Minnesota St.
|Possess controlled substance paraphernalia; possess controlled substance
|October 4
|
|900 block Alturas Rd.
|Stolen vehicle
|200 block W. Clemmens Ln.
|Missing juvenile/runaway
|3600 block Lake Circle Dr.
|Sexual battery
|3300 block S. Mission Rd.
|Arrest: Felony, obstruct/resist executive peace officer with minor injury; drunk in public
|300 block E. Fallbrook
|Miscellaneous incidents
|1100 block Arroyo Pacifica
|Grand theft
|5500 block Mission Rd.
|Vandalism
|
|
|October 5
|
|200 block W. Ash St.
|Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
|2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln.
|Miscellaneous incidents
|800 block E. Alvarado St.
|Stolen vehicle
|700 block W. Fig St.
|Vandalism
|1100 block Alturas Rd.
|Vandalism
|4700 block Pala Rd.
|Arrest: Felony, sell/furnish marijuana/hashish; possess marijuana for sale
|300 block N. Mercedes
|5150/Mental disorder
|
|
|October 6
|
|1100 block S. Main
|Arrest, Felony bench warrant
|3300 block Gopher Canyon Rd.
|Residential burglary
|300 block N. Mercedes Rd.
|Stolen vehicle
|1100 block Felicidad Dr.
|Found property
|2400 block Hummingbird Hill Ln.
|Possess narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled substance
|200 block E. Fallbrook St.
|Arrest: Possess concentrated cannabis; possess narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled substance
|1100 block S. Mission Rd.
|Exhibit firearm
|2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln.
|Petty theft
|100 block W. Elder St.
|Grand theft
|
|
|October 7
|
|2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln.
|Petty theft
|1100 block Old Stage Rd.
|Willful cruelty to child
|2600 block Via Rancheros
|Domestic violence incident
|2500 block Rainbow Valley Blvd.
|Vandalism
|100 block S. Main Ave.
|Vandalism involving graffiti
|2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln.
|5150/mental disorder
|1000 block Capra Way
|Miscellaneous incidents
|
|
|October 8
|
|800 block Old Stage Rd.
|Missing juvenile/runaway
|
|
|October 9
|
|1800 block Chapulin Ln.
|5150/mental disorder
|300 block W. Hawthorne St.
|Vandalism