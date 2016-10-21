Sheriff’s Log

|October 4
|
|400 block Ammunition Rd.
|Vandalism
|
|
|October 7
|
|1100 block S. Vine St.
|Missing juvenile/runaway
|300 block E. Alvarado St.
|Found narcotic, narcotic seizure
|2600 block Via Rancheros
|Domestic violence incident
|
|
|October 8
|
|3100 S. Old Highway 395
|5150/Mental disorder
|
|
|October 9
|
|3000 block Dos Lomas
|Arrest: Battery
|1600 block Calmin Dr.
|Death (coroner’s case)
|S. Mission Rd. @ Winter Haven Rd.
|Driving without valid driver’s license
|300 block Morro Hills Rd.
|Transport/etc. controlled substance
|S. Mission Rd. @ Winter Haven Rd.
|Manufacture/sale/possess/etc. large capacity magazine
|
|
|October 10
|
|1000 block S. Mission Rd.
|Arrest: Felony, carry concealed dirk or dagger
|1400 block N. Stage Coach Ln.
|Miscellaneous incidents
|300 block Ammunition Rd.
|Petty theft
|900 block Alturas Rd.
|Arrest: Failure to obey order of juvenile court
|1400 block Alturas Rd.
|Violate domestic relations court order
|800 block S. Main
|Arrest: Felony robbery
|800 block Olive Ave.
|Found narcotic, narcotic seizure
|700 block Iowa St.
|Annoying repeated phone calls
|3200 block Via Almonte
|Residential burglary
|
|
|October 11
|
|2300 block Rainbow Valley Blvd.
|5150/mental disorder
|100 block E. Kalmia St.
|Arrest: Felony, residential burglary; attempt or aid arson; obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury
|3400 block Aspen Rd.
|Found property
|3500 block Lake Park Ave.
|Missing juvenile/runaway
|October 12
|
|1100 block S. Mission Rd.
|Possess controlled substance
|1100 block Old Stage Rd.
|Possess concentrated cannibas; possess controlled substance
|
|
|October 13
|
|300 block Ivy Ln.
|Arrest: Misdemeanor bench warrant
|3100 block Gopher Canyon Rd.
|Stolen vehicle
|1100 block S. Main
|Petty theft
|5100 block Morro Hills Pl. (1)
|Arrest: Felony, commercial burglary; false personation of another: special circumstances; conspiracy: commit crime; misdemeanor bench warrant; felony warrant
|5100 block Morro Hills Pl. (2)
|Arrest: Felony, commercial burglary; bring controlled substance into prison/jail; conspiracy: commit crime; misdemeanor bench warrant
|1600 block S. Mission Rd.
|Recovery of stolen vehicle
|200 block E. Clemmens Ln.
|Arrest: Felony, residential burglary
|600 block E. Alvarado
|Sell/furnish marijuana/hashish
|
|
|October 14
|
|100 block Woodthrush Ln.
|Arrest: Felony, spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury
|
|
|October 15
|
|800 block Old Stage Rd.
|Child abuse incident
|1300 block Brooke Crest Ln.
|Death
|200 block Ammunition Rd.
|Found property
|
|
|October 16
|
|1600 block El Nido Dr.
|Arrest: Violate domestic relations court order